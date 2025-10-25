Festive Countdown: Must-Have Jewelry To Elevate Your Look This Season

The festive season is almost here, and with it comes the unmistakable buzz of celebrations: weddings, parties, and pujas that fill up calendars and wardrobes. But amidst all the excitement of outfit planning and gift shopping, one detail that often gets left to the last minute is jewellery. The right accessory can transform your look entirely.

This year, statement pieces are taking centre stage. Gone are the days when jewellery was meant to complement your attire quietly. The new wave of festive dressing is bold, expressive, and rooted in tradition, with a modern edge. From oxidized finishes and intricate detailing to wedding-style opulence and cocktail glamour, jewellery trends are leaning into maximalism. Aditya Modak, Co-founder / CEO of Utsaav, by P N Gadgil and Sons shares the must-have jewelry to elevate your look this season.

A new era of statement accessories

If you are building your festive look book, start with a versatile choker or layered necklace that instantly lifts even the simplest kurta. The beauty lies in the details: think floral motifs, temple-inspired patterns, or geometric styles reimagined in contemporary silhouettes. These pieces can seamlessly go from a daytime puja to an evening party with just a change of lipstick or hairstyle.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Oxidized jewellery is back but better

Oxidized silver remains a festive favourite, and not just for its vintage charm. With new-age designs that combine traditional craftsmanship with lighter, more wearable styles, oxidised earrings and bangles have become a go-to for those looking to make a statement without feeling weighed down. Pair them with a cotton saree for Navratri or a silk outfit for Diwali night.

Cocktail rings and bold bangles for the win

If you are attending a card party or pre-wedding sangeet, don’t shy away from dramatic accessories. A single oversized ring or a stack of bold bangles can be all you need to stand out. These are also great conversation starters, little pieces of art that reflect your style while keeping things festive.

Bridal guest or bridesmaid?

Go grand

For weddings, the mood is all about grandeur. Multi-strand necklaces, ornate jhumkas, and embellished kadas are ideal for that extra sparkle. Whether you are wearing a lehenga or a sari, these pieces are designed to add depth and drama. And with newer collections focusing on lightweight finishes, you don’t have to trade comfort for style.

Affordable glamour for every look

What makes this new wave of festive jewellery even more exciting is its accessibility. You can now build a well-rounded jewellery wardrobe without breaking the bank. Whether you are looking for elegant everyday wear or showstoppers for special occasions, there is something for every style and budget.

As the countdown begins, remember this: festive dressing is about joy, expression, and owning your space. The right jewellery can do more than accessorise; it can set the tone for your celebration. So go ahead, pick that bold pair of earrings or that statement necklace. This season, let your jewellery do the talking.

It’s understated yet thoughtful, giving the outfit a festive edge without drawing too much attention. As the calendar moves toward larger gatherings—mehndi, sangeet, or evening get-togethers—brooches step in. They act as personality markers, expressive enough to start conversations but still deeply rooted in tradition.

Tanuj Vijay, Co-Founder, Cosa Nostraa, "The wedding day itself calls for grandeur, and this is where statement accessories like malas and kalangis find their place. These pieces need not always mirror the oxidized look; instead, they can be paired thoughtfully for example a groom who coordinates motifs and detailing between his mala - kalangi and outfit achieves a look that feels regal without overdoing it."

He further adds, “Men’s jewellery today is less about ornamentation and more about storytelling—whether it’s a lapel pin on a blazer or a mala on the wedding day, each piece marks the occasion and adds intent to the attire."

The beauty of jewellery lies in its adaptability. It bridges the gap between minimal and ornate, allowing one to transition seamlessly from intimate moments to the most grand celebrations.