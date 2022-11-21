FIFA World Cup 2022: No bikinis or short skirts, England WAGs told, OTHERWISE...

The world's greatest sporting event, the FIFA World Cup is on and fans can't keep calm. Euro 2020 finalist England is all set to take on Iran at 6.30pm IST today (November 21) in the second match of the tournament. Now especially with the England team, (almost) as popular as the star footballers are the WAGs - the glamourous wives and girlfriends of the players!

England's WAGs are famous for their bold, glam outfits and sizzling fashion choices. However, in Qatar - a strict Islamic nation - England's WAGs have been asked to dress "modestly". Low-cut tops and short skirts are totally out of the picture and as per news reports, WAGs have been asked to wear long dresses with arms covered, linen trousers, and the like.

According to a news report, three of England's famous WAGs have roped in stylist 31-year-old Connie Jones from Manchester to design their wardrobes. They want to be cautious lest they offend the local norms and traditions. English footballer Luke Shaw's partner Anouska Santos, John Stones's partner Liv Naylor and Marcus Rashford's fiancée Lucia Loi has sought help from the stylist, MailOnline has been told, reported Dailymail.co.uk.

While tight skimpy tops, low-cut tops have been banned, " WAGs have been told they should consider a scarf - with Gucci and Hermes favoured - to wear around their necks so as to not reveal their figures," reported Dailymail.co.uk.

Here are a few shots of some of the top English WAGs:

Luke Shaw with partner Anouska Santos:

Eric Dier's fiance Anna Modler:

Jordan Pickford's wife Megan Pickford:

England is in group B alongside Iran, USA and Wales. While Qatar is hosting the World Cup for the first time in a big boost to the country and the region, a lot of strict protocols are in place, keeping in line with Doha's local traditions and customs. The teams in FIFA World Cup 2022 are hosts Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, the Netherlands, England, Iran, USA, Wales, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland, France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia, Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan, Belgium, Canada, Morocco, and Croatia, Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon, Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, and South Korea. Notably, the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament is the last with 32 participating teams, as the field will increase to 48 teams when Canada, Mexico, and the United States will host the 2026 tournament. France is the defending champion, having won their second title in 2018 after defeating Croatia in the final.