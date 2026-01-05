Frizz, Flakes And Breakage – Here’s How Hair Oiling Solves Winter Hair Woes

Winter arrives with its own charm of crisp mornings, warm sunlight and the comfort of woollens. Yet beneath all the comfort of the season lies a quiet shift your hair and scalp feel almost immediately. As the air turns colder and humidity slips away, our scalps begin to lose moisture quicker than we realise. For many, this season brings stubborn frizz, increased breakage, flakes that appear out of nowhere and a general loss of shine that no amount of quick fixes can fully revive.

Dr. Vaishali Gode, EVP – R&D, Product Development (Nourishment) and Packaging, Marico Limited, and Hair Expert, Parachute Advansed shares how hair oiling solves winter hair woes,

A big part of this seasonal change disrupts the scalp’s natural balance and barrier. The dry air draws out moisture, indoor heating strips away the hydration and winter wear like hoodies and woollen caps create constant friction that aggravates dryness. Gradually, the scalp may feel uncomfortable and itchy, and the hair growing from it receives less nourishment, making strands weaker and more brittle.

At the same time, the hair fibres, too, feel the season’s weight. Without steady nourishment & exposure to harsh weather, they become more porous, causing the loss of their natural proteins. What begins as a subtle shift soon shows up on the outside with hair that feels limp, looks dull and that unmistakable winter tiredness that even heat styling can’t fully disguise. The reassuring part? Your hair doesn’t need drastic reinvention. It simply needs a ritual that brings nourishment back to the hair.

Particularly, a regular coconut-based hair-oiling routine really comes through in winter, when your hair start feeling dry and out of balance. Its medium-chain fatty acids work in tandem with your hair’s natural lipids to replenish the lost moisture and keep those dryness-induced flakes in check. Its molecular structure lets it sink up to 10x deep into the hair shaft and helps reduce protein loss and strengthens your strands from within. Its anti-inflammatory properties known to soothe discomfort in the scalp. You know those days when your hair won’t listen? A little coconut-based hair oil helps smooth things down, reduce frizz, keep tangles away and achieve overall softer, more manageable hair that actually behaves.

Try building a winter hair oiling routine that is simple and quick. Start by gently warming the coconut-based hair oil between your palms to help it spread more easily. Next, massage your scalp in slow, circular motions for a few minutes and apply the remaining to your hair strands to support better nourishment and allow your mind to relax. Leave the oil on for at least 30 minutes so it can deeply condition both scalp and strands. Repeating this routine twice a week helps your hair build a stronger foundation, allowing it stay resilient despite the season’s shifting demands.