From AM to PM: Why Circadian Rhythm Is The New Glow Code For Winter Season

Winter mornings tend to be slow, with longer nights, and our skin often feels dull, dry, and fatigued. But what if achieving radiant skin this season isn't solely about the products applied, but rather about the timing of their application? Welcome to the concept of circadian rhythm- the body’s inherent clock that influences sleep, energy levels, and even skin repair processes.

Just as we align our waking, working, and relaxing habits with the sun, our skin adheres to its own timetable, indicating specific times ideal for hydration, nourishment, or extensive repair. From the moment you wake up to the evening when you start to feel sleepy, syncing your skincare routine with this rhythm can enhance your winter radiance.

No longer will you need to guess which cream is most effective- your skin already possesses the knowledge. This winter, it’s time to align with your body’s biological clock and explore how rituals from AM to PM can provide you with that fresh, well-rested glow, even during the chilliest days.

To highlight the importance of circadian rhythm for a healthy, glowing skin throughout the season, Dr. Mili Sinha, Aesthetic Physician at La Clinique & Expert at Oteria, stated, “Winter doesn’t just change the weather, it shifts our body’s internal rhythm, and our skin feels the impact. With shorter days, increased melatonin and reduced serotonin leave us feeling sluggish while slowing the skin’s natural renewal process.

Because our skin operates on its own circadian cycle, repairing, hydrating, and rejuvenating at specific times, it’s essential to align our skincare with this rhythm. By choosing the right products at the right time such as morning protection and nighttime repair, we can support the skin’s natural balance, keeping it hydrated, strong, and radiant even in the depths of winter.”

1. Rise (6:00–9:00 AM): Protection & Awakening

The initial hours upon waking are vital for revitalizing your skin. In the morning, your skin is particularly open to hydration, so begin with a mild cleanser followed by a moisturizing cream containing vitamin A and E. Vitamin C serum can provide protection from environmental factors such as pollution and chilly winds. This acts as a natural “boost” for your skin, laying the groundwork for the day to come.

2. Shine (12:00–2:00 PM): Refresh & Hydrate

Skin hydration levels fluctuate throughout the day. By the afternoon, skin tends to be dehydrated due to transepidermal water loss. Incorporating hydrating products such as mists with ingredients such as fresh strawberry or kiwi fruit cells help replenish the moisture levels of the skin. Using suncare gel for protection containing aloe vera and vegetable pear can keep your skin protected from UV rays throughout the day.

3. Chill (6:00–8:00 PM): Rejuvenation & Preparation

In the evening, the skin enters repair mode, making it essential to prepare it for optimal overnight renewal. Using serums enriched with polypeptides and hyaluronic acid helps relax facial muscles for an immediate wrinkle-smoothing effect while delivering deep hydration for a plump, healthy look. Evening care revitalizes and preps the skin for the repair phase that follows at night.

4. Yawn (08:00 PM–10:00 PM): Repair & Renewal

Night is when your skin genuinely revitalizes, entering peak repair mode. This makes it ideal for richer creams and serums that deeply hydrate and nourish, leaving a radiant glow by morning. Use an eye serum with Sweet Orange to refresh tired eyes, Brown Algae to boost collagen, and Hyaluronic Acid to lock in moisture.

In winter, switch to a thicker night cream with Encapsulated Retinol and Hyaluronic Acid to combat dryness and enhance overnight renewal.