Gloss, Glow, And Go: Summer Lip Trends You’ll Obsess Over

This summer, your lips deserve to do more than just survive the heat-they need to slay it. Say goodbye to heavy, cakey colours and hello to breezy, bold, and beautifully lightweight lip shades that scream vacay vibes only.

Parrdhi Goel, Co- founder, Love Earth and Aayushi Trivedi, Founder, Lyoux Cosmetics shares summer lip shades that will give you summery vibes.

• First up, corals - Nothing says tropical goddess like a juicy, punchy coral swipe. It’s the shade that works whether you’re poolside or power-walking to brunch.

• Next, muted rose tones - Think your-lips-but-better, but with a soft, romantic twist. Perfect for those no-makeup-makeup days that still deserve a bit of glam.

• Feeling bold? Say hello to fiery reds and burnt oranges - These shades bring the heat without breaking a sweat and they look amazing with a golden tan.

• And for the coffee lovers, mocha nudes and rosy browns are your go-to. They pair well with SPF and iced lattes. Perfect to be paired with dewy skin and messy bun.

• Lastly, Hot Pink Punch is for days when you want to make a statement without saying a word. It’s girly, it’s glam, it’s giving "main stage energy".

• And let’s not forget the underrated queen, Mauve Magic - Cool-toned, classy, and chic enough to take you from rooftop parties to moonlit walks.

Pro tip: Go for matte or transfer-proof formulas so your lip game stays strong through sweat, sips, and sun. Hydrating, long-lasting, and melt-proof? Yes, please.

So whether you're headed to the beach, brunch, or your bestie's rooftop soirée, don’t forget—this summer, your lips are the main character. Choose wisely, swipe boldly, and let your lipshade do the talking.

Top Lip Shades to Rock This Summer Season

As the sun shines brighter and the days get warmer, it’s time to switch up your beauty game with lip shades that scream summer. Whether you're heading to the beach, enjoying a picnic in the park, or dancing the night away, your lips deserve to be just as vibrant as the season. Here are the top lip shades to keep your pout on point this summer:

1. Coral Crush

Coral is a summer classic that flatters almost every skin tone. It’s the perfect blend of pink and orange, giving your lips a tropical, sun-kissed vibe. Pair it with minimal makeup for an effortlessly fresh look.

2. Bold Berry

While berries are often reserved for colder months, a bright berry or raspberry pink can be the perfect statement for summer evenings. It adds a pop of color while still looking sophisticated and bold.

3. Peachy Keen

Peach tones are subtle yet striking. They offer a soft, romantic hue that's ideal for daytime wear. Whether you opt for a matte or glossy finish, peach lips scream laid-back summer glam.

4. Fiery Orange

For the daring beauty lovers, a bold orange lip is a go-to for summer. It’s energetic, playful, and pairs beautifully with bronzed skin. Perfect for festivals or beach parties.

5. Rosy Nude

When in doubt, nude it out. A rosy nude complements the natural flush of summer skin and is ideal for a “no-makeup” makeup look. It’s versatile and can transition from day to night with ease.

6. Flirty Fuchsia

Vibrant and full of personality, fuchsia is a fun way to add color to your look. This shade works beautifully with sun-kissed skin and adds an electric pop to your overall vibe.

7. Glossy Pink

Gloss is back in a big way, and pink gloss is perfect for a juicy, youthful pout. It reflects light beautifully, making your lips look fuller and hydrated – just what you need on a hot summer day.

(Views expressed by experts in the articles are their own, Zee News does not confirm or endorse the same.)