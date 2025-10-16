Glow Up This Season: Festive Makeup Tips To Shine Bright

The festive season is all about embracing glow, colour, and confidence. Whether it’s Diwali, weddings, or year-end celebrations, this time of the year calls for makeup that feels fresh, luminous, and full of joy. The key is balance- enhancing your natural features while keeping your look effortless and radiant.

Start with skincare- a clean, hydrated base is the foundation of every flawless makeup look. Begin with a moisturizer and primer that suit your skin type to ensure smooth application. Opt for a lightweight foundation or BB cream that evens out your complexion without feeling heavy. Add a soft blush and a touch of highlighter on the high points of your face to bring warmth and that festive glow.

Paridhi Khandelwal, Founder of Love Earth adds, "For the eyes, metallic, bronze, or champagne shimmer tones work beautifully for both day and night celebrations. Experiment with eyeliners- from soft, smudged kohl looks to sharp, winged styles- depending on your mood. Finish with a few coats of mascara for fluttery, festive lashes. Complete your look with a pop of lip colour- bold reds, muted corals, or rosy pinks- shades that instantly uplift your face and outfit."

“Festive makeup isn’t about transformation- it’s about elevation. A touch of shimmer on the eyes, a confident lip shade, and healthy, glowing skin can do wonders. The idea is to look like the best version of yourself while still feeling comfortable and authentic.”

This festive season, let your makeup reflect your inner light- simple, glowing, and full of joy.

Pareksha Jain, Ehasaas Jwellery - Founder shares, " Embrace Simplicity with Minimalism* Festive fashion doesn’t always have to mean going all out. Sometimes, the look that takes all the eyes are thoughtfully elegant. As the season of celebration begins, it’s the perfect time to explore something simple yet sophisticated, one that values quality, subtlety, and timeless appeal. Sustaining Minimalism or Going Green in fashion is not about doing less, but doing it with intention."

Instead of suffocating yourself with bulky jewelry, choose minimal layering or elegant silver accessories to elevate your look. Whether it’s a sleek bracelet, a delicate necklace, or statement earrings, a well-crafted piece can bring quiet sophistication to any festive outfit. Silver, with its understated charm, pairs effortlessly with rich colours and traditional silhouettes. *Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication.

A single, beautifully designed piece can often say more than an entire set. It allows the wearer’s personality to shine through, which is the essence of true beauty. Time is gone when heavy jewelry pieces used to take up all the room over your outfit. This season, focus on creating looks that feel light, luxurious, and personal. The look that makes you enjoy the festival, rather than worried. Let your jewelry complement your style, not overpower it. Choose minimal silver or light weight pieces that are crafted with care, your festive wardrobe becomes not only more versatile but also more meaningful.

2025 diwali fashion style is definitely different than last year, fashion is moving towards ease effortless silhouettes, breathable fabrics, and timeless details. I think people are choosing clothes they can truly live in something they can celebrate, move, and feel comfortable in, instead of just posing for pictures.

Sandeep Sampla, Saku, Co-Founder shares festive tips for this Diwali 2025.

One shift I noticed and it's trend you should hop in this festive season, is mixing tradition with modern elements. For instance, you can pair a classic Chanderi kurta with contemporary jewellery, or a silk dupatta with metallic heels. It’s all about balance honouring our roots while reflecting the woman you are today.

Colours this season are a mix of warmth and light think soft golds, deep rusts, sage greens, and muted metallics. These tones flatter Indian skin beautifully and transition easily from day to night.

My biggest festive tip would be: don’t overthink your outfit. Choose breathable fabrics like linen blends, chanderi, or tissue that allow movement and comfort. Add one statement accessory maybe bold earrings or a striking bag and let your outfit breathe.

At the end of the day, the most stylish thing you can wear is ease and confidence. When you feel comfortable in what you’re wearing, it shows and that’s what truly makes a look memorable.