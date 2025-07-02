Hair Fall In Monsoon? Here’s How To Prevent It With Simple And Effective Rainy Season Hair Care Tips

The monsoon season brings much-needed relief from the summer heat, but it also comes with its share of hair woes—most notably, excessive hair fall. The increased humidity in the air, frequent wetting of hair, and scalp infections can weaken hair roots, making strands fall out more than usual.

If you find more hair on your brush or in the shower drain during the rainy season, you're not alone. Fortunately, there are effective ways to protect your hair and minimize hair fall.

Here are some tried-and-tested tips to prevent hair fall during monsoon:-

Why Does Hair Fall Increase During Monsoon?

Before we jump into the remedies, it’s helpful to understand why hair fall spikes during monsoon:-

Excess humidity weakens hair roots

Rainwater (often acidic or polluted) damages scalp health

Fungal infections due to damp scalp

Sweating and oiliness clog hair follicles

Frequent washing or tying wet hair causes breakage

Tips to Prevent Hair Fall During Monsoon

1. Keep Your Scalp Clean and Dry

Wash your hair regularly to remove sweat, oil, and rainwater residue. Use a mild, sulfate-free shampoo 2–3 times a week. Ensure your scalp dries completely after every wash—avoid tying up wet hair.

2. Use the Right Shampoo and Conditioner

Switch to a hydrating shampoo with anti-fungal or anti-dandruff properties if needed. Follow up with a lightweight conditioner to reduce frizz and keep your hair manageable without weighing it down.

3. Avoid Getting Wet in the Rain

Rainwater can be acidic and full of pollutants that harm your scalp and hair. If you do get wet, wash your hair with clean water and dry it thoroughly as soon as possible.

4. Don’t Over-Oil Your Hair

While oiling nourishes your scalp, too much oil combined with humidity can attract dirt and clog pores. Use a light oil (like coconut or argan) just once or twice a week, and wash it off after 1–2 hours.

5. Stay Away from Heat Styling Tools

Avoid straighteners, curling irons, or blow dryers during monsoon. Excessive heat can further weaken hair. If you must blow-dry, use it on a cool setting and keep the device at a safe distance.

6. Use a Wide-Tooth Comb

Wet hair is fragile and prone to breakage. Use a wide-tooth comb to gently detangle hair, starting from the ends and working your way up. Avoid combing wet hair aggressively.

7. Eat a Hair-Friendly Diet

What you eat directly affects your hair health. Include protein-rich foods (like eggs, lentils, nuts), iron, vitamin E, and biotin-rich fruits and vegetables. Also, drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

8. Trim Regularly

Getting a trim every few months helps remove split ends and prevent breakage. Shorter, well-maintained hair is easier to manage in humid weather.

9. Protect Your Hair When Going Out

Use a scarf, hat, or umbrella when stepping out to protect your hair from getting drenched. This also helps shield your hair from sudden temperature changes and environmental pollutants.

10. Try Natural Hair Masks

Use natural hair packs once a week to strengthen hair and improve texture. Examples:

Aloe vera gel + coconut oil

Yogurt + honey + banana

Fenugreek (methi) paste + curd

Monsoon hair fall is common, but with the right hair care routine, you can minimise damage and keep your hair healthy and strong. Consistency is key—stick to these tips, maintain a healthy lifestyle, and give your hair the extra care it needs during the rainy season.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)