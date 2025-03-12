Happy Holi 2025: Last-Minute Pre-Holi Haircare Do’s And Don’ts To Protect Your Hair

Holi, the festival of colours, is all about joy, fun, and vibrant celebrations. However, the harsh chemicals in colors, prolonged sun exposure, and excessive water usage can leave your hair dry, brittle, and damaged. If you haven’t prepped your hair yet, don’t worry! Here are some last-minute pre-Holi haircare do’s and don’ts to keep your tresses safe and healthy.

Do’s For Pre-Holi Haircare

1. Oil Your Hair Generously

Applying coconut, almond, or olive oil to your scalp and hair creates a protective barrier against colors. It prevents color penetration, making post-Holi cleanup much easier.

2. Tie Your Hair Up

Keep your hair tied in a braid, bun, or ponytail to reduce exposure to colors and prevent tangling. Avoid leaving it open, as it can get frizzy and unmanageable.

3. Use a Leave-In Conditioner or Serum

If oiling seems heavy, apply a silicone-based serum or leave-in conditioner to shield your strands from dryness and damage.

4. Cover Your Hair with a Scarf or Cap

Wearing a scarf, cap, or bandana not only adds a stylish touch to your Holi look but also acts as a physical barrier against harmful colors.

5. Choose Organic Colours

If possible, play Holi with herbal or organic colors, as they are less damaging to your hair and scalp.

Don’ts For Pre-Holi Haircare

1. Don’t Wash Your Hair Before Playing

Washing hair before Holi strips away natural oils, making it more vulnerable to damage. Let the oil sit for better protection.

2. Avoid Heat Styling

Skip using straighteners, curling irons, or blow dryers, as heat can make your hair dry and prone to breakage during the festivities.

3. Say No to Chemical-Based Products

Avoid using hair sprays, gels, or mousse, as they can react with Holi colors, leading to irritation and damage.

4. Don’t Keep Your Hair Open

Open hair is more likely to get tangled and damaged due to excessive color exposure. Keep it tied up for better protection.