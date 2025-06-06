Heat Stroke On Skin: Signs Your Skin Barrier Is Damaged

Heat stroke can significantly damage the skin barrier. There are several noticeable signs of skin barrier damage, such as redness and irritation, as heat stroke causes blood vessels to dilate.

Prolonged exposure to heat also leads to extreme dehydration, stripping the skin of its natural moisture, which results in dryness. Additionally, when the skin barrier is compromised, sensitivity to sunlight increases.

In some cases, blisters and rashes may appear on the skin. During the healing process, conditions like peeling or flaking are also commonly observed.

What happens when the skin barrier is damaged?

When the skin barrier is weakened, bacteria and other pathogens can easily penetrate the skin, leading to infections. Healing becomes slower, and recovery is delayed. Repeated sun exposure can cause long-term damage such as scarring and discoloration.

Prevention Tips shared by Cosmetologist Dr. Mahnaz Jahan Begum:

• Staying well-hydrated is essential — drink plenty of water.

• Avoid harsh skincare products.

• Use only gentle products formulated for dry or sensitive skin.

• Stay in shaded areas and avoid direct sun exposure whenever possible.

• In case of heat exposure, applying a cool compress, using wet wipes, or simply splashing cold water on the skin can help calm and soothe irritation.