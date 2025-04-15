Henna Cream vs. Chemical Hair Dyes: Which Is Better For Your Hair

Until recently chemical hair dyes were a preferred way to colour hair. While those with greying hair used it to cover the greys, fashionistas flaunt highlights and full head in colors like brown, golden, reds and even electric blue, purple or green.

Clelia Cecilia Angelon, Founder & CEO, Surya Brasil shares the better option for your hair between henna cream vs chemical hair dyes.

However, over time consumers realised that chemical hair dyes left their hair dry, frizzy, depleted natural oils and led to dry and lifeless hair. And worse, in several cases, the chemistry of hair dyes with toxic ingredients began to cause more serious issues, such as allergies, hair loss, premature aging, skin stains, wrinkles, and in more extreme cases, even cancer.

That is when people wanted to switch back to henna, a great alternative to color hair. Henna cream, a pre mixed concoction easily available in the market has eased the usage. The easy to apply applicator further ensures that one can use henna cream from the comfort of their home, thus increasing its usage. Still, it ensures a high-performance coloration with a high percentage of naturalness and health.

However, there are more benefits of using henna cream. In addition to being used to cover grey hair, henna is a fantastic technique to nourish the scalp and hair. Because it is a natural source of tannin and vitamin E, it is often used as a hair mask to soften hair. In addition to being a great conditioner, it strengthens hair and reduces frizz. Given its many advantages and lack of negative effects, henna will be more beneficial to people who have been using chemical-based conditioners to smoothen their hair.

Rich in protein and antioxidants, henna strengthens and provides much-needed nutrition to the hair. Additionally, you avoid being exposed to substances that cause cancer, like ammonia and ethanolamine, triethanolamine, and diethanolamine. Harsh chemical-based hair dyes also contain EDTA, gluten, PPD, GMOS, TEA, resorcinol, hydrogen peroxide, paraben, DEA, and sulphates. By switching to henna cream, you can avoid their negative consequences as well.

When combined with Brazilian herbs like babassu oil, jaborandi, guarana, malva, jua, aca, and others, henna cream can produce magnificent colours like copper, black, brown, burgundy, and blonde in addition to smoothing hair. All you have to do is colour the root growth, and the colour will last for roughly ten washes. There is no set amount of time between applications of henna cream. Also, to increase the life span of the hair color one can use post-coloration products.

Use an organic, vegan, and natural shampoo that is rich in fruits and herbal extracts from Brazil and India's biodiversity and free of harsh artificial dyes, parabens, and sulphates. It can be used in combination with a conditioner that includes healthy ingredients including rice protein, vegetable oils, and butters from the Amazon. Make sure the shampoos and conditioners don't contain silicones, mineral oil, artificial perfumes, or chemicals to guarantee your hair has a gorgeous finish.

Thus, we can say this clearly that in the war between henna cream and chemical hair dyes, henna cream is a clear winner. Make the switch and see your hair shine.