Lipstick is a powerful beauty tool that can transform your look instantly. Whether you’re heading out for a casual brunch or an elegant evening event, the right shade of lipstick can make all the difference.

The key to selecting the perfect lipstick lies in understanding which shades complement your skin tone, the occasion, and the time of day. Aayushi Trivedi, Lyoux Cosmetics, Founder shares a perfect guide from day and night for lipstick shades.

Daytime Lipstick Shades

During the day, makeup is typically more natural and subtle. The ideal daytime lipstick shades enhance your natural beauty without overpowering your look. Here are some of the best lipstick shades for the day:

1. Nude Shades

Nude lipsticks are perfect for a fresh and polished look. Choose a nude shade that complements your skin tone:

● Fair Skin: Pink or peach-based nudes

● Medium Skin: Warm caramel or beige nudes

● Dark Skin: Rich brown or deep peach nudes

2. Soft Pinks

Soft pinks add a touch of femininity and freshness to your appearance. Rosy pinks and light coral shades are ideal for a natural, radiant daytime glow.

3. Peach and Coral Tones

Peach and coral lipsticks are great for adding warmth to your complexion. These shades work well in spring and summer, giving you a lively and youthful look.

4. Mauve and Berry Tints

If you prefer a little more color while keeping things natural, mauve and soft berry shades are excellent choices. They offer just the right amount of vibrancy without looking too bold.

Nighttime Lipstick Shades

Evening makeup allows for more dramatic and bold choices. Nighttime lipsticks should be richer, deeper, and more intense to make a statement. Here are the best shades for evening wear:

1. Classic Red

Nothing is more timeless than a bold red lip. Red lipstick adds instant glamour and sophistication to any outfit. Choose a red that suits your undertone:

● Cool Undertones: Blue-based reds

● Warm Undertones: Orange or brick reds

● Neutral Undertones: True reds

2. Deep Burgundy and Wine Shades

Burgundy, plum, and wine shades exude elegance and mystery, making them perfect for evening events. These shades pair beautifully with bold eye makeup and sophisticated outfits.

3. Dark Berry and Plum Shades

For a sultry and edgy nighttime look, opt for deep berry or plum lipsticks. These shades work well in fall and winter, adding depth to your makeup look.

4. Bold Browns

Brown lipsticks in deep chocolate or warm mocha tones are a great alternative to classic reds. They complement deeper skin tones beautifully and create a stunning, dramatic effect.