For decades, red lipstick has reigned supreme-the ultimate symbol of confidence, glamour, and rebellion. From Marilyn Monroe’s iconic pout to every modern-day red carpet, a swipe of crimson has signified classic allure and timeless power. But lately, a new contender has been stealthily taking over makeup bags, vanity shelves, and runways: brown lipstick.

Paridhi Goel, Co founder of Love Earth shares how brown lipstick is challenging the dominance of Red.

Brown lipstick is far from new-90s icons like Naomi Campbell, Janet Jackson, and the entire grunge era wore it like a badge of edgy sophistication. But today’s brown revival is not about nostalgia alone; it’s about a new kind of empowerment. Where red is fiery and loud, brown is earthy, grounded, and deeply versatile. It flatters a wider spectrum of skin tones, from caramel to ebony to fair-where it brings unexpected warmth and chic attitude.

What makes brown so captivating is its sheer range. There’s a brown for every mood: soft mocha for day-to-day elegance, deep chocolate for a night out, warm cinnamon for that effortlessly cool ‘no makeup makeup’ vibe. Unlike the dramatic ‘look at me’ of red, brown says ‘notice me-on my terms.’ It’s quietly confident, a modern nod to authenticity in a world that’s craving something real.

Beauty trends today thrive on individuality. Social media has made room for unconventional shades like olive greens and midnight blues on the runway. But amidst these bold experiments, brown stands out for being bold yet wearable. It’s editorial, but it’s also boardroom-friendly. It’s rebellious, but not alienating. It’s the grown-up sister of nude lipstick, bringing more depth and drama while staying effortlessly chic.

And let’s not forget: brown lipstick carries a cultural story. For many women of colour, brown was the shade that finally spoke to their undertones, decades before mainstream brands understood inclusivity. Its comeback is not just a beauty statement-it’s a cultural reclamation. Brown lipstick also feels refreshingly unpretentious. In a world saturated with high-shine, high-drama beauty looks, a swipe of brown is like a whispered statement of quiet confidence.

Celebrities, influencers, and makeup artists are all onboard. Swipe through your feed, and you’ll spot everyone from Zendaya to Deepika Padukone serving glossy espresso lips or velvety matte mocha pouts. Brown pairs flawlessly with dewy skin, brushed-up brows, and bold eyeliner-proving that ‘understated’ doesn’t mean ‘underwhelming.’

In 2025, beauty is about rewriting old rules, experimenting with new ones, and making them your own. So, is red lipstick over? Not quite-it will always be a classic. But brown has secured its seat at the table, proving that power can be subtle, sultry, and stunningly down-to-earth. This is more than a trend; it’s a movement towards makeup that feels authentic, wearable, and deeply rooted in individuality.

So the next time you reach for your trusty red, pause-maybe today calls for something richer, bolder in its subtlety, and powerfully, unapologetically brown.