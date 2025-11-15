How Should Your Skincare Routine Change As The Weather Transitions From Autumn To Winter?

As the crisp autumn air gives way to the chill of winter, your skin begins to face an entirely new set of challenges. The drop in temperature, harsh winds, and indoor heating can strip the skin of its natural moisture barrier—leaving it dry, dull, and sometimes irritated. Adapting your skincare routine during this seasonal transition is key to maintaining a healthy, hydrated complexion.

Here’s how to adjust your regimen as autumn turns to winter:

1. Switch to a Richer Moisturizer

In autumn, lightweight lotions may suffice, but winter demands something more nourishing. As humidity drops, your skin loses water faster, leading to dryness and flakiness.

What to do: Replace gel-based moisturizers with cream or balm formulations containing ceramides, shea butter, hyaluronic acid, and squalane.

Pro tip: Apply moisturizer on slightly damp skin to lock in hydration.

2. Cut Back on Harsh Cleansers

Cleansers that worked fine in autumn might feel too stripping in winter.

What to do: Use a gentle, hydrating cleanser—preferably one that’s cream-based or oil-based—to avoid compromising your skin barrier.

Avoid: Foaming or alcohol-based cleansers, which can worsen dryness and sensitivity.

3. Exfoliate Wisely

Exfoliation removes dead skin cells and helps other products absorb better, but over-exfoliating in winter can irritate already dry skin.

What to do: Limit exfoliation to once a week using mild chemical exfoliants like lactic acid or PHA instead of strong scrubs.

Tip: Follow immediately with a hydrating serum or mask to replenish moisture.

4. Add a Hydrating Serum

Winter air lacks humidity, so it’s crucial to introduce an extra layer of hydration.

What to use: Look for serums rich in hyaluronic acid, glycerin, or panthenol. These ingredients draw water into the skin, giving it a plump, healthy look.

Layering tip: Apply serum before your moisturizer to help seal in moisture.

5. Don’t Skip Sunscreen

Even though the sun feels weaker in winter, UV rays are still present and can cause premature aging and pigmentation.

What to do: Use a broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher every morning, especially if you spend time outdoors or near windows.

6. Use Overnight Masks and Humidifiers

Nighttime is when your skin repairs itself, so winter is the perfect time to use richer treatments.

What to do: Apply a hydrating overnight mask once or twice a week.

Bonus tip: Running a humidifier in your bedroom helps maintain moisture levels in the air—and in your skin.

7. Protect Lips and Hands

These areas often suffer first in cold weather.

What to do: Keep a nourishing lip balm (with beeswax or lanolin) and a hand cream on hand. Reapply frequently, especially after washing or being outdoors.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)