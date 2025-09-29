Navratri is not just a festival of devotion and dance; it is also a celebration of colours, culture, and creativity. Each of the nine days is associated with a specific colour, and many devotees love to coordinate their outfits and beauty looks accordingly. If you’re looking to elevate your festive glam, here’s a day-by-day makeup guide inspired by the nine Navratri colours.

Day 1: Royal Blue – Bold and Confident

Opt for a classic winged eyeliner with a pop of blue kajal. Pair it with nude lips and a touch of highlighter for a sophisticated yet festive look.

Day 2: Yellow – Bright and Cheerful

Go for a dewy base, golden eyeshadow, and peachy blush. A bright yellow outfit pairs beautifully with coral or pink lipstick for a radiant vibe.

Day 3: Green – Fresh and Vibrant

Experiment with emerald green eyeliner or shimmer eyeshadow. Keep the lips neutral with a glossy nude shade to balance the look.

Day 4: Grey – Chic and Modern

A smokey grey eye look is perfect for this day. Blend shades of grey and black on your eyelids and finish with matte nude lips for an elegant touch.

Day 5: Orange – Energetic and Playful

Bring out your festive spirit with tangerine eyeshadow and warm bronzer. Pair it with coral lipstick for a fresh and lively look.

Day 6: White – Pure and Minimalist

Keep it simple with soft pastel eyeshadows, light blush, and glossy lips. A natural, no-makeup look perfectly complements the colour white.

Day 7: Red – Fierce and Glamorous

A bold red lipstick is a must! Pair it with subtle golden eyeshadow and fluttery lashes to achieve a powerful and festive look.

Day 8: Sky Blue – Calm and Refreshing

Use cool-toned eyeshadows like silver-blue or turquoise. Add a touch of shimmer in the inner corners of your eyes and pair with pink glossy lips.

Day 9: Pink – Feminine and Graceful

Finish Navratri with soft pink hues—rosy blush, pink-toned highlighter, and matching lipstick for a fresh, glowing appearance.

Pro Tips for All Days

Use long-lasting makeup to survive the Garba nights.

Don’t skip primer and setting spray for a sweat-proof base.

Keep makeup remover wipes handy for quick touch-ups.

This Navratri, let your makeup be as colourful as the festival itself! With these 9 colour-themed beauty looks, you can shine bright every day, match your festive outfits, and turn heads on the dance floor.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)