DHANIA WATER

How To Incorporate Dhania Water Into Your Hair Care Routine For Promoting Faster Hair Growth

Dhania, also known as coriander, is a popular kitchen herb packed with antioxidants, essential vitamins, and minerals.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Apr 17, 2025, 10:09 AM IST|Source: Bureau
How To Incorporate Dhania Water Into Your Hair Care Routine For Promoting Faster Hair Growth freepik

Dhania, also known as coriander, is a popular kitchen herb packed with antioxidants, essential vitamins, and minerals. While it’s widely used in cooking, what many don’t know is that dhania water can be a powerful natural remedy to boost hair growth, strengthen roots, and improve scalp health.

If you’re struggling with hair thinning or want to switch to a more natural routine, here are 5 easy ways to include dhania water in your hair care regimen:-

1. Dhania Water Hair Rinse

How to Use:
- Boil a handful of fresh coriander leaves in 2 cups of water for 10 minutes.
- Let it cool, strain the liquid, and use it as a final rinse after shampooing.

Benefits:
This rinse helps detoxify the scalp, reduce dandruff, and stimulate blood flow to hair follicles, encouraging faster growth.

2. Scalp Massage with Dhania Water Infusion

How to Use:
- Mix 1 part dhania water with 1 part coconut or castor oil.
- Gently massage into the scalp for 5–10 minutes before washing.

Benefits:
This combination strengthens hair roots and improves nutrient absorption, aiding healthy hair growth.

3. DIY Dhania Hair Mask

How to Use:
- Blend fresh coriander leaves into a paste and mix with dhania water and aloe vera gel.
- Apply to the scalp and hair for 30–40 minutes, then rinse.

Benefits:
This nourishing mask soothes scalp irritation, boosts hydration, and stimulates growth at the roots.

4. Weekly Dhania Water Spray

How to Use:
- Pour cooled dhania water into a spray bottle.
- Spritz on the scalp daily or every other day and massage lightly.

Benefits:
This light leave-in treatment keeps the scalp refreshed, reduces itching, and promotes faster hair growth over time.

5. Drink Dhania Water for Internal Nourishment

How to Use:
- Soak 1 tablespoon of coriander seeds overnight.
- Boil in the morning with 1.5 cups of water, strain, and drink on an empty stomach.

Benefits:
Drinking dhania water helps detox the liver, balances hormones, and improves overall hair and skin health from within.

Tips:

- Always patch-test before using dhania water on your scalp to avoid allergic reactions.
- Use freshly made dhania water within 2–3 days for best results.
- Combine with a healthy diet and regular hair care practices for noticeable improvement.

Incorporating dhania water into your routine is a gentle, natural way to support healthy hair growth. Whether you’re using it topically or internally, its nutrient-rich properties make it a great addition to your beauty arsenal.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)

Advertisement

Advertisement

