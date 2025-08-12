How To Make Natural Hair Colour At Home Using Tea And Coffee For A Chemical-Free Hair Dye

If you’re looking for a natural way to darken your hair without chemicals, tea and coffee are excellent options. They not only give your hair a rich, natural tint but also add shine, reduce frizz, and improve hair health. Whether you want to cover grey strands or just enhance your natural shade, this simple method is safe, affordable, and easy to do at home.

Why Use Tea and Coffee for Hair Colour?

Chemical-Free: No ammonia or harsh dyes that damage hair.

Gentle on Hair: Strengthens and nourishes the strands.

Temporary Tint: Ideal for trying out a new look without permanent change.

Budget-Friendly: Ingredients are easily available in your kitchen.

Ingredients You’ll Need

2 tablespoons black tea leaves (or 2 tea bags)

2 tablespoons coffee powder (instant or ground)

2 cups water

1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar (optional, to help the colour last longer)

A shower cap or plastic wrap

Step-by-Step Process

Step 1: Prepare the Coffee Brew

Boil 1 cup of water and add the coffee powder.

Let it simmer for 5–7 minutes to make a strong brew.

Step 2: Prepare the Tea Brew

In another pan, boil 1 cup of water and add the tea leaves or tea bags.

Let it steep for 10 minutes until it’s strong and dark.

Step 3: Mix Tea and Coffee

Strain both brews into a bowl and mix them together.

Allow the mixture to cool slightly so it’s warm but comfortable to touch.

Step 4: Apply the Natural Hair Colour

Wash your hair with a mild shampoo and towel-dry until damp.

Pour the tea-coffee mixture slowly over your hair, making sure every strand is coated.

Massage it into your scalp and hair for a few minutes.

Step 5: Let It Set

Cover your hair with a shower cap or plastic wrap.

Leave the mixture on for at least 30–60 minutes (longer for deeper colour).

Step 6: Rinse and Set the Colour

Rinse your hair with cool water (no shampoo).

Add a teaspoon of apple cider vinegar to your final rinse to help lock in the colour.

Let your hair air dry.

Tips for Best Results

Repeat the process 2–3 times a week for a richer, longer-lasting colour.

The more you use it, the deeper the colour will become.

Works best on brown, light brown, or grey hair.

For extra shine, add a teaspoon of coconut oil to the mixture before applying.

Using tea and coffee as natural hair colour is a safe, affordable, and nourishing alternative to chemical dyes. While the results are subtle and temporary, with regular use, you can achieve a naturally rich and glossy look without harming your hair.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)