How To Make Natural Hydrating Facial Toners At Home For Dry Skin This Summer

Summer can be harsh on dry skin. The heat and humidity might make you sweat, but that doesn’t mean your skin is hydrated. In fact, exposure to the sun, air conditioners, and frequent face washing can strip natural oils and leave your skin feeling tight and flaky. That’s where hydrating toners come in – they restore moisture, balance your skin’s pH, and give you a fresh, dewy glow.

Instead of store-bought products full of alcohol or chemicals, try these homemade hydrating facial toners. They're simple, natural, and perfect for dry skin!

1. Cucumber & Aloe Vera Toner

Why it works:

Cucumber cools and soothes irritated skin, while aloe vera hydrates and heals.

Ingredients:

½ cucumber (grated or blended)

2 tbsp aloe vera gel (fresh or store-bought)

Method:

1. Blend cucumber and strain the juice.

2. Mix in aloe vera gel.

3. Store in a spray bottle in the fridge for up to 5 days.

How to use:

Spray it on your face after cleansing, or use a cotton pad to apply it as a toner.

2. Rose Water & Glycerin Toner

Why it works:

Rose water refreshes and tones the skin, while glycerin locks in moisture.

Ingredients:

3 tbsp rose water

1 tsp vegetable glycerin

Method:

1. Mix both ingredients in a small bottle.

2. Shake well before use.

How to use:

Dab gently on your face with a cotton pad or spray directly to enjoy a light floral mist.

3. Green Tea & Honey Toner

Why it works:

Green tea is full of antioxidants, and honey is a natural humectant that hydrates deeply.

Ingredients:

½ cup brewed green tea (cooled)

1 tsp raw honey

Method:

1. Mix the honey into the tea until it dissolves.

2. Store in a clean bottle and keep it in the fridge.

How to use:

Apply with a cotton pad after cleansing to calm and hydrate the skin.

4. Chamomile & Coconut Water Toner

Why it works:

Chamomile calms inflammation, while coconut water hydrates and replenishes minerals.

Ingredients:

½ cup coconut water

1 chamomile tea bag

Method:

1. Steep chamomile tea in warm coconut water for 10 minutes.

2. Cool and strain (if needed), then store in a spray bottle.

How to use:

Use morning and night for a refreshing, calming effect.

5. Rice Water & Lavender Toner

Why it works:

Rice water brightens and nourishes, and lavender soothes dry, irritated skin.

Ingredients:

½ cup rice water (leftover from rinsing or soaking rice)

2-3 drops lavender essential oil

Method:

1. Mix both ingredients and shake well.

2. Store in a glass bottle and refrigerate.

How to use:

Apply with a cotton pad or spritz for a skin-soothing treat.

Pro Tips for Best Results:

Always patch test new ingredients.

Store toners in the refrigerator to extend their shelf life and boost the cooling effect.

Use within 5–7 days for freshness.

Follow with a gentle moisturizer or serum.

Natural ingredients can do wonders for dry skin, especially in the heat of summer. These DIY toners are affordable, chemical-free, and easy to customize based on your skin’s needs. Say goodbye to dryness and hello to a naturally glowing, hydrated complexion!

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)