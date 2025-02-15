How To Minimize Hair Damage During High Pollution Days? Know Here

With the AQI levels rising to beyond hazardous, it is getting more and more difficult to breathe. While it is essential to stay indoors, there are times when we must step out. And that is the time when not just our lungs but the hair and skin also get impacted. While it is essential to put a mask on to protect the lungs, a cleansing routine will take care of the skin, but the impact on hair can be terrible. Thus always cover your hair when you step out. However, it is important to nourish the hair to reverse the impact of pollutants.

Henna is natural nectar for hair care, which is crucial for keeping hair beautiful, long, and healthy. It detoxifies the scalp andleads to hair that is revitalized, healthy, and shiny. It conditions and strengthens the hair. When other herbs are added to henna, it gives better results. It has been seen that Indian and Brazilian herb like Amla, Jua, Jaborandi, Babacu oil, Copaiba, Guarana, Cumaru, Acai gives benefits that are more than just tinting the hair. Today one can get henna that can result in as many as 15 colors, right from black to copper to burgundy to blondish. Henna colors, treats and hydrates the hair making them shiny and vibrant. Adding salt further helps to remove daily impurities such as pollution, oiliness, and residue of hair products. Avoid heat treatments at any cost.

Additionally, one can use a nature-based shampoo that can remove invisible particles, heavy metals, and prepare your hair for the pollution they have to face.It is very important to avoid chemicals that are mixed with henna, dyes and shampoos that can damage hair and health. When buying hair care products, always ensure that they are free from sulfates and parabens. Read the label carefully and ensure that your products don’t contain lauryl sulfate, synthetic fragrance, PPD, ammonia and its by-products ethanolamine, diethanolamine and triethanolamine, EDTA, resorcinol, and other toxic ingredients.

Henna also helps to prevent premature greying of hair since it contains tannins, a plant chemical found in teas that add to their vibrant colouring. Henna includes vitamin E, which helps to soften the hair. The plant's natural leaves are high in protein and antioxidants, which help to maintain hair health. Henna hair dye is regarded a good conditioner for your hair, making it stronger, thicker, and shinier. It may also help restore your hair and scalp's natural pH balance!

The benefits of henna for hair growth extend beyond dyeing hair; it is also praised for its nutritional value, which promotes faster growth, strengthens and nurtures the roots, and beautifies hair. With regular use one can improve moisture retention and duration of the hair color too. This can further be enhanced with color fixation products like shampoos, conditioners, hair mask and serum. Make sure you use natural, paraben free products for better results.

However, there are many who find henna application to be messy, and time consuming. Today you can get henna cream easily in the market that comes with an easy to apply applicator. Specially formulated with conditioning agents, you can simultaneously color gray hair and tone your hair while providing a complete treatment from root to tip. It replenishes nutrients and hydrates the hair, leaving you with a gorgeous mane that is colored and revitalized. It contains no ammonia or its byproducts like ethanolamine and triethanolamine, no heavy metals, PPD, or resorcinol.

Henna can be used once monthly or as often as needed and it will help to restore natural moisture even as it adds sheen to the skin. Unlike other colorations that dry out and damage the hair and cannot be used frequently, Henna Cream can be used as often as desired, with no time intervals between applications, making it essential for all seasons. Since henna has a natural impact on the hair, the color can last up to 10 washes, which is a commendable duration compared to chemical-based hair dyes.

Switch to henna to get shinier hair that bounce and radiate your inner happiness even when its gloomy outside due to pollution.