How To Use Ashwagandha For Hair Growth: Benefits, Best Methods, And Tips For Naturally Strong And Healthy Hair
Ashwagandha is a powerful Ayurvedic herb known for promoting hair growth and reducing hair fall. It strengthens follicles, balances hormones, and improves scalp health. Learn the best ways to use it topically and internally for maximum benefits. Achieve naturally strong, thick, and healthy hair.
- Hair fall, thinning, premature graying — if you’ve been facing any of these hair problems, you’re not alone.
- While there are countless hair care products on the market, nature often has the best solutions.
- One ancient Ayurvedic herb that’s gaining global attention for its hair benefits is Ashwagandha.
Known as the “King of Herbs,” Ashwagandha is a powerful adaptogen that not only helps manage stress but also promotes healthy, strong, and thick hair. Let’s explore how this ancient herb can transform your hair naturally — and how to use it effectively.
What Is Ashwagandha?
Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) is a medicinal herb used for over 3,000 years in Ayurveda. It helps the body manage stress, balance hormones, and improve energy and vitality.
But what does that have to do with hair?
A lot, actually! Hair health is deeply connected to your hormones, stress levels, and nutrition — all of which Ashwagandha influences.
Hair Benefits of Ashwagandha
Here’s how Ashwagandha works its magic for your hair:-
1. Reduces Hair Fall
Stress is a major cause of hair loss. Ashwagandha lowers cortisol (the stress hormone), helping reduce hair shedding and thinning caused by chronic stress.
2. Strengthens Hair Follicles
Ashwagandha boosts circulation and delivers more nutrients to hair follicles, which strengthens roots and promotes thicker growth.
3. Balances Hormones
It supports thyroid and adrenal gland function — hormonal imbalances here are often linked to hair loss, especially in women.
4. Delays Premature Graying
Rich in antioxidants and amino acids, Ashwagandha helps maintain melanin (the pigment in hair), reducing early graying.
5. Improves Scalp Health
Its anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties keep the scalp clean, reducing dandruff and irritation.
How to Use Ashwagandha for Hair Growth
You can use Ashwagandha both internally and externally to get the best results.
1. As a Supplement (Capsule or Powder)
Dosage: 300–600 mg of extract or 1 tsp of powder daily (consult a healthcare provider)
When: After meals or before bedtime
Benefits: Reduces stress, boosts hormone balance, improves hair strength from within
Pro tip: Mix Ashwagandha powder into warm milk with a pinch of turmeric for a calming bedtime tonic.
2. As a Hair Mask or Oil Treatment
Ashwagandha can be applied topically to nourish the scalp and hair roots directly.
DIY Ashwagandha Hair Mask
Ingredients:
2 tbsp Ashwagandha powder
1 tbsp Amla powder (optional, for added shine)
Coconut oil or aloe vera gel to form a paste
How to Use:
Mix into a smooth paste
Apply to scalp and hair roots
Leave for 30–45 minutes
Rinse with a mild shampoo
Use once a week for best results.
3. Ashwagandha-Infused Hair Oil
You can also infuse Ashwagandha into a carrier oil.
How to Make It:
Heat 1 cup coconut or sesame oil
Add 2 tbsp dried Ashwagandha root or powder
Simmer on low heat for 15–20 minutes
Cool and strain into a bottle
Massage into the scalp twice a week and leave overnight for deeper nourishment.
Caution & Side Effects
While Ashwagandha is generally safe, here are a few things to keep in mind:
Pregnant or breastfeeding women should consult a doctor before use
Can interact with thyroid or blood pressure medications
Do not exceed recommended dosage — more is not always better
Ashwagandha is more than just a supplement — it’s a holistic hair-care ally. By calming your mind, balancing your body, and nourishing your roots, it can lead to visible improvements in hair growth, texture, and thickness.
Consistent use, inside and out, is key. Pair it with a healthy diet, stress management, and gentle hair care routine for amazing, long-term results.
(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)
