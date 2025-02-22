How To Use Mulethi (Licorice Root) For Bald Patches: Natural Hair Growth Remedy

Bald patches, whether caused by stress, genetics, or other underlying health conditions, can be a source of frustration for many people. While there are various treatments available, some prefer turning to natural remedies like mulethi, also known as licorice root, which has been used for centuries in Ayurvedic and traditional medicine for its numerous health benefits. Mulethi is believed to promote hair growth, strengthen hair follicles, and combat the factors that contribute to baldness.

Here’s how mulethi can help with bald patches and how to use it effectively for hair regrowth:-

What Is Mulethi (Licorice Root)?

Mulethi, or licorice root, is derived from the Glycyrrhiza glabra plant. It is known for its potent medicinal properties, including anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antimicrobial effects. Mulethi has been used to treat a variety of ailments, from sore throats to digestive issues, but its role in promoting hair health is gaining attention.

The root contains compounds like glycyrrhizin, flavonoids, and saponins, which are thought to benefit hair by improving blood circulation to the scalp, reducing inflammation, and addressing scalp infections that may contribute to hair loss.

How Does Mulethi Help in Treating Bald Patches?

1. Promotes Hair Growth



Mulethi is packed with nutrients that nourish hair follicles. It has the ability to stimulate blood circulation to the scalp, which helps to deliver vital nutrients and oxygen to the hair follicles. This improved circulation encourages healthy hair growth and can promote the regrowth of hair in bald patches.

2. Prevents Scalp Infections



The antimicrobial properties of mulethi help prevent scalp infections that may lead to hair loss. Fungal or bacterial infections can cause hair to thin and fall out. Regular use of mulethi helps to cleanse the scalp, maintain its health, and create a favorable environment for hair to grow.

3. Reduces Dandruff and Dryness



Mulethi has moisturizing properties that can combat dryness, dandruff, and irritation on the scalp. A dry or flaky scalp can contribute to hair thinning, so applying mulethi to the scalp can help in keeping it hydrated and balanced.

4. Prevents Hair Damage

Mulethi contains antioxidants that protect hair from environmental damage and oxidative stress, both of which can weaken hair follicles and hinder growth. Regular use can keep your scalp and hair healthy and resilient.

5. Balances Hormones

Imbalanced hormones, particularly an excess of androgenic hormones, can contribute to hair loss. Mulethi has been shown to help regulate hormone levels, potentially preventing hair loss caused by hormonal imbalances.

How to Use Mulethi to Treat Bald Patches

Mulethi can be used in different ways to treat bald patches. Here are a few effective methods:

1. Mulethi and Milk Paste



A simple and popular remedy is to combine mulethi powder with milk to form a paste. Milk contains lactic acid, which gently exfoliates the scalp and helps in deep cleansing.

Ingredients:

- 1 tablespoon mulethi powder

- 2 tablespoons milk

Method:

- Mix mulethi powder with milk to form a smooth paste.

- Apply the paste directly to the bald patches or affected areas on your scalp.

- Leave it on for 30 minutes to an hour.

- Rinse it off with lukewarm water.



Use this remedy twice a week for visible results.

2. Mulethi Oil Massage



Mulethi oil is available commercially, or you can make your own by infusing mulethi powder into a carrier oil, such as coconut or olive oil. Massaging this oil into your scalp can help nourish the hair roots, improve circulation, and stimulate hair growth.

Ingredients:

- 1 tablespoon mulethi powder

- 2 tablespoons coconut oil (or your preferred oil)

Method:

- Heat the oil slightly and mix in the mulethi powder.

- Let the oil infuse for a few hours or overnight.

- Massage the oil gently into your scalp, focusing on the bald patches.

- Leave it on for 1-2 hours or overnight, and wash your hair as usual.

This treatment can be done twice a week to enhance hair regrowth.

3. Mulethi and Honey Mask



Honey, combined with mulethi, offers moisturizing and antibacterial properties. This combination is beneficial for scalp health, preventing dryness and creating a healthy environment for hair growth.

Ingredients:

- 1 tablespoon mulethi powder

- 1 tablespoon honey

- 1 tablespoon olive oil (optional)

Method:

- Mix mulethi powder with honey and olive oil.

- Apply the paste to your scalp, especially focusing on bald patches.

- Let it sit for 30-40 minutes before rinsing it off with lukewarm water.

Regular use of this mask can promote a healthy scalp and hair regrowth.

4. Mulethi and Amla Hair Tonic



Amla (Indian gooseberry) is known for its high vitamin C content and its ability to nourish hair follicles. Combining mulethi with amla can further improve the health of your scalp and support faster hair growth.

Ingredients:

- 1 tablespoon mulethi powder

- 1 tablespoon amla powder

- Water

Method:

- Mix the mulethi and amla powder together and add water to form a thick paste.

- Apply this paste to the bald patches and leave it on for 30 minutes.

- Rinse thoroughly with water.

Amla also strengthens hair and prevents premature graying, making this remedy doubly effective.

5. Mulethi and Fenugreek Paste



Fenugreek (methi) seeds are rich in proteins and nicotinic acid, which are known to promote hair growth. Combined with mulethi, fenugreek creates a powerful remedy for treating bald patches.

Ingredients:

- 1 tablespoon mulethi powder

- 1 tablespoon fenugreek powder

- Water

Method:

- Mix mulethi and fenugreek powder with water to create a paste.

- Apply it to the bald areas on your scalp.

- Leave the paste on for 30-40 minutes before washing it off with water.

This paste not only encourages hair growth but also strengthens and nourishes hair.

Additional Tips for Hair Growth

While mulethi is a powerful natural remedy, combining its use with a healthy lifestyle can significantly improve the chances of successful hair regrowth. Here are a few tips to support hair growth:

- Maintain a Balanced Diet: Eating nutrient-rich foods can ensure that your body has the vitamins and minerals necessary for healthy hair. Foods like spinach, eggs, berries, and nuts promote hair strength.

- Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water to keep your hair and scalp hydrated, which is essential for preventing dryness and breakage.

- Reduce Stress: Chronic stress is a significant contributor to hair loss. Engage in stress-relieving activities like yoga, meditation, and deep breathing exercises.

Mulethi, or licorice root, offers a natural, effective way to address bald patches and promote healthy hair growth. Whether used as a paste, oil, or in combination with other hair-boosting ingredients, mulethi can help stimulate hair follicles, improve scalp health, and restore hair thickness. However, it’s important to be patient as natural remedies take time to show results. Regular use, coupled with a healthy lifestyle, can bring you one step closer to achieving a full, healthy head of hair.

Before starting any new treatment, especially if you have sensitive skin or allergies, it’s advisable to do a patch test to ensure there is no adverse reaction.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)