FACE CLEANUP

Is It Safe To Get A Monthly Face Clean-Up? Here's What You Need To Know

Getting a monthly face clean-up can help remove dirt, blackheads, and dead skin, promoting a fresh and healthy glow. However, overdoing it or using harsh products may irritate sensitive skin. It's important to choose the right products and consult a professional if needed. Understanding your skin type is key to making clean-ups safe and effective.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Aug 06, 2025, 10:59 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • A facial clean-up is a quick and effective way to refresh your skin, remove dirt, dead skin cells, and blackheads.
  • A clean-up is a basic skin-care treatment that usually includes cleansing, scrubbing, steaming, and blackhead removal.
  • Monthly clean-ups are generally safe and effective when done properly and tailored to your skin type.
Is It Safe To Get A Monthly Face Clean-Up? Here's What You Need To KnowPic Credit: Freepik

A facial clean-up is a quick and effective way to refresh your skin, remove dirt, dead skin cells, and blackheads, and restore a natural glow. But the big question many people ask is—is it safe to get a clean-up every month? 

Let’s dive into the details to find out:-

What Is a Clean-Up?

A clean-up is a basic skin-care treatment that usually includes cleansing, scrubbing, steaming, blackhead/whitehead removal, and applying a soothing face pack. It’s different from a full facial, which involves massage and more intensive skin treatments.

Benefits of Monthly Clean-Ups

1. Removes Dirt and Oil: Regular clean-ups help eliminate dirt, excess oil, and pollution from your skin.

2. Prevents Acne and Breakouts: They keep pores clean, reducing the chances of pimples and blackheads.

3. Promotes Skin Renewal: Exfoliation during clean-ups removes dead skin cells and promotes new skin growth.

4. Boosts Glow: Steaming and face packs improve blood circulation and brighten your complexion.

5. Maintains Skin Hygiene: Just like you wash your hair or trim nails regularly, clean-ups ensure your skin stays fresh and healthy.

Is It Safe to Get a Clean-Up Every Month?

Yes, for most skin types, getting a clean-up once a month is considered safe and beneficial—but with a few conditions:

For Oily or Acne-Prone Skin:

Monthly clean-ups are great as they help control sebum and prevent clogged pores.

For Normal to Combination Skin:

A monthly routine helps maintain balance, provided the products used are gentle.

For Sensitive Skin:

Frequent clean-ups may cause redness or irritation. Choose mild products and always consult a dermatologist before regular treatments.

Things to Keep in Mind

Use Professional Services: Go to trained professionals or reputable salons to avoid skin damage.

Check the Products: Make sure the products used suit your skin type and are dermatologically tested.

Don’t Overdo Extractions: Too much blackhead or whitehead removal can damage your skin or cause scarring.

Post Clean-Up Care: Avoid makeup or sun exposure for a few hours post-clean-up to let your skin breathe and recover.

Natural Alternatives

If you’re cautious about salon visits every month, you can also opt for mild DIY clean-ups at home using natural ingredients like:-

Honey and lemon (cleansing)

Oatmeal and yoghurt (scrubbing)

Steaming with herbs (like tulsi or chamomile)

Monthly clean-ups are generally safe and effective when done properly and tailored to your skin type. They’re a great way to maintain clear, glowing skin without heavy-duty facials. However, always listen to your skin—if it shows signs of sensitivity or over-exfoliation, adjust the frequency or consult a dermatologist.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)

