It’s Summertime! The Season To Hydrate And Nourish Your Strands

Summer is officially here, and we have adapted ourselves to the scorching heat, reaching for iced coffees, switching on the air conditioning, and rotating our wardrobes. But what about self-care?

Your hair changes with the seasons, so does its care. A dedicated hair care regimen will keep your hair healthy, lustrous and soft. Here are some expert tips shared by Twinkle Deol, Head Hair Trainer, CUT&STYLE:

Stay hydrated, inside and out

You may be keeping a check on your water intake while avoiding the hydration needs of your hair. Excessive sweating in summer leads to dry hair and moisture loss. Thus, along with consuming at least 6-8 glasses of water daily, ensure that your hair regains moisture by applying hydration hair masks and leave-in conditioners.

Prevent sun damage

Your hair is equally vulnerable to UV damage as your skin. The summer heat not only causes excessive sweating but can also damage your hair due to harmful UV rays. Thus, similar to wearing your SPF without a miss, make sure your hair care products also contain UV filters for added protection. When heading outdoors, wear a wide-brimmed hat to create a protective barrier for your hair.

Your hair and scalp like it gentle

To keep your hair healthy and protected from dust, pollution, and sweat, the key is gentle cleansing and massage. A light scalp massage about 20 minutes before each wash helps improve blood circulation and promotes hair growth. Follow this with a mild, sulphate-free shampoo to cleanse your scalp and hair. A consistent hair-washing routine, two to three times a week, is usually sufficient. Avoid overwashing, as it can strip your hair of its natural oils, leaving it dry and brittle.

The magic happens after shampoo

There is little benefit in hydrating your hair if you don't nourish it to retain moisture. A conditioner seals the cuticles to lock the moisture in, preventing frizz and giving your hair a smooth, shiny finish. For an added boost of hydration and radiance, consider upgrading to a deep conditioning treatment once a week.

Turn down the heat

Cool, vibrant summer outfits might tempt you to style your hair with straighteners or curlers However, heat styling in the already high temperatures causes excessive dryness, breakage, and damage. While embracing your natural hair texture is a great option, you can also explore heat-free hairdos like braids, buns, or elegant updos. These styles help protect your hair from direct sun exposure, wind, and tangles. If you must use heat, always apply a heat protectant spray beforehand.

There is no end to split ends in summer

Summer increases our exposure to sun, heat, chlorine, and humidity, all of which can weaken the hair strands and lead to split ends. These can travel up the hair shaft, causing more breakage, frizz and dullness. Schedule a trim every 6 to 8 weeks to remove damaged ends and maintain hair health.



Smart product choices go a long way

During the summer, avoid heavy, oil-rich products, as they can make your hair feel greasy in already humid weather. Picking formulas meant for warm, humid weather, keep your hair feeling fresh, bouncy, and nourished all season long. This includes lightweight, hydrating hair care products that help fight frizz and dryness without reducing your hair volume.

Summer can be a little harsh, but it is also the perfect time to slow down and give your hair some extra love. Understand your hair’s unique needs, and choose what works best for you. A few thoughtful habits, like a hair care regimen with the right products, maintaining optimal moisture, and avoiding harsh treatments, can go a long way in keeping your strands strong and soft during the harsh summer season.