Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2955635https://zeenews.india.com/lifestyle/beauty-fashion/jawed-habib-shares-anti-hairfall-hack-why-mustard-oil-on-wet-hair-could-be-the-game-changer-2955635.html
NewsBeauty/Fashion
JAWED HABIB

Jawed Habib Shares Anti- Hairfall Hack: Why Mustard Oil On Wet Hair Could Be The Game-Changer

If you’re looking for more ways to use this powerful ingredient, here are five amazing benefits of mustard oil for boosting hair health.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Sep 04, 2025, 07:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Jawed Habib Shares Anti- Hairfall Hack: Why Mustard Oil On Wet Hair Could Be The Game-ChangerImage Credit: instagram

In a video shared on his Instagram page on August 23, renowned hairstylist Jawed Habib addressed common hair care habits in India, particularly in the northern regions. He explained that excessive sweating often leads to dandruff, which he referred to as a "poison" for hair. 

According to him, a popular misconception—that avoiding frequent hair washes helps maintain length—actually results in itching, dandruff buildup, and eventually, hair breakage.

Jawed Habib’s Anti-Hair Fall Method

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

So, what’s the solution? Habib suggested a simple daily routine: wash your hair every day after applying mustard oil to wet hair for 5–10 minutes. He emphasized that oil should never be applied on dry hair and discouraged massaging it in. After keeping the oil for a short duration, one can rinse it off with shampoo, soap, or even reetha (Indian soapberry)—depending on personal preference.

He stressed that regular washing not only keeps dandruff at bay but also prevents hair breakage. Dismissing the belief that hair naturally weakens before the age of 50, Habib asserted that consistent care can maintain healthy hair for decades.

Why Mustard Oil?

Mustard oil, he explained, is widely available in northern India for a reason. It is loaded with vitamins, minerals, and fatty acids that deeply nourish, hydrate, and strengthen the hair. When used the right way, it can serve as a natural shield against breakage and hair fall.

If you’re looking for more ways to use this powerful ingredient, here are five amazing benefits of mustard oil for boosting hair health.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK