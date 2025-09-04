Jawed Habib Shares Anti- Hairfall Hack: Why Mustard Oil On Wet Hair Could Be The Game-Changer

In a video shared on his Instagram page on August 23, renowned hairstylist Jawed Habib addressed common hair care habits in India, particularly in the northern regions. He explained that excessive sweating often leads to dandruff, which he referred to as a "poison" for hair.

According to him, a popular misconception—that avoiding frequent hair washes helps maintain length—actually results in itching, dandruff buildup, and eventually, hair breakage.

Jawed Habib’s Anti-Hair Fall Method

So, what’s the solution? Habib suggested a simple daily routine: wash your hair every day after applying mustard oil to wet hair for 5–10 minutes. He emphasized that oil should never be applied on dry hair and discouraged massaging it in. After keeping the oil for a short duration, one can rinse it off with shampoo, soap, or even reetha (Indian soapberry)—depending on personal preference.

He stressed that regular washing not only keeps dandruff at bay but also prevents hair breakage. Dismissing the belief that hair naturally weakens before the age of 50, Habib asserted that consistent care can maintain healthy hair for decades.

Why Mustard Oil?

Mustard oil, he explained, is widely available in northern India for a reason. It is loaded with vitamins, minerals, and fatty acids that deeply nourish, hydrate, and strengthen the hair. When used the right way, it can serve as a natural shield against breakage and hair fall.

If you’re looking for more ways to use this powerful ingredient, here are five amazing benefits of mustard oil for boosting hair health.

