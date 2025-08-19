Love has the power to make us feel alive, inspired, and deeply connected. But sometimes, in the excitement of romance, we slip into being “delulu” (delusional)—seeing only what we want to see and ignoring the truth. While dreaming is part of love, losing touch with reality can harm both your emotional health and the relationship itself.

Here are the clear signs that you might be overlooking reality in love, along with tips to ground yourself:-

1. You Create Stories Instead of Seeing Facts

If you often assume someone likes you without clear actions to back it up, you may be imagining connections that aren’t real. Love thrives on mutual effort, not assumptions.

Reality Check: Observe their actions, not just their words. Effort, consistency, and respect speak louder than occasional sweet gestures.

2. You Ignore Red Flags

From constant excuses to lack of commitment, red flags are easy to spot—but hard to accept when you’re infatuated. Ignoring them in the name of “true love” often leads to heartbreak.

Reality Check: Pay attention to patterns, not promises. If they repeatedly disappoint, it’s time to question their intentions.

3. You Daydream More Than You Communicate

It’s normal to fantasize about your crush or partner, but if you’re spending time in imaginary scenarios than real conversations, you may be avoiding the truth.

Reality Check: Direct communication builds real connections. Instead of waiting for them to magically “get it,” express your feelings openly.

4. You Excuse Bad Behaviour

Constantly defending their actions—even when they hurt you—is a major sign of delusion. Saying things like “They’re just busy” or “They’ll change” often keeps you stuck in unhealthy patterns.

Reality Check: Respect and kindness are non-negotiable. If they don’t treat you with both, they may not be the right one.

5. You’re More Invested Than They Are

If you’re always the one calling, texting, or making plans while they barely respond, the imbalance can be painful. Believing they care the same way without evidence is wishful thinking.

Reality Check: Relationships should feel balanced. Both partners must contribute equally for it to grow.

6. You Confuse Attention With Love

A compliment here, a flirty message there—sometimes we mistake temporary attention for long-term affection. But attention isn’t the same as commitment.

Reality Check: Love is shown in consistency, effort, and respect—not just in fleeting moments of charm.

Being “delulu” in love may feel dreamy in the short run, but it often leads to disappointment. True love requires clarity, honesty, and balance. By recognising these signs, you can protect your emotional well-being and build relationships based on reality, not fantasy.