topStoriesenglish
NewsBeauty/Fashion
MAKEUP TRENDS 2023

Makeup trends 2023: From glossy lips to colourful eyelids, follow these 8 tips and slay new year in style

The year 2023 is all about being bold and beautiful. Here are some fashionable style tips that will up your style quotient this year.

Written By  Ipsita Bhattacharya|Last Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 10:47 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Flaunt graphic eyeliner - you just can't go wrong with it
  • Super lightweight highlighters are perfect for natural tones, and apt for people who prefer not to wear a lot of makeup
  • Bold lips are here to stay, so experiment with holiday-friendly red tones, pink, or even glitter

Trending Photos

Makeup trends 2023: From glossy lips to colourful eyelids, follow these 8 tips and slay new year in style

A new year has begun and if you are looking to spend a stylish and fashionable 2023, there are some basic tips that you should keep in mind. 'Bold is beautiful' has never been truer before. You don't need a lot of makeup or abundant cosmetics to look pretty. Meghna Kaur, Fashion and Lifestyle Content Creator, share with us some beauty and makeup secrets that will let us slay 2023 in style.  

Colourful lids

The new year is a great time to take advantage of all the colours you have in your favorite eyeshadow palette.

Eye/Face Embellishments

Pearls and glitter on your eyes, face, and other body parts during an event or a concert will make you stand out in the crowd. And let’s not forget those compliments you get!

Also read: Diet tips for 2023: Don't just eat right, eat smart in the new year

Blush on lips, cheeks, and nose

It’s amazing how one stick can make your whole face glow and can just be enough for a finisher for a full glam avatar.

Eye sparkle

This has to be my go-to eye makeup, it’s super easy and doesn’t require much of your time and of course, with music festivals making a huge impact on pop culture, face/body glitter will be big hit on most of this generation.

Statement lips

Bold lips are here to stay! Experiment with holiday-friendly red tones, pink, or even glitter.

Glossy lips

This is the year when we all should go out with glossy lips - there's nothing like a beautiful plush lip.

Graphic eyeliner

One trend that I wish I could do every day and which goes almost with every outfit you wear is graphic eyeliner. You simply can’t go wrong with graphic eyeliner.

Highlighter

There are some highlighters that come in skin tints; they tend to be super lightweight and they’re perfect for natural tones - which is apt for people who prefer not to wear a lot of makeup.

 

Live Tv

Makeup trends 2023Makeup tips 2023must-have makeup items

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Europe's 'hypocrisy' on terrorists
DNA Video
DNA: Campaign to save Shri Sammed Shikharji
DNA Video
DNA: SC believes in demonetisation, opposition does not?
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous science fiction writer Isaac Asimov was born in 1920
DNA Video
DNA: Target Killing or Genocide Conspiracy?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Legendary football player Pele passed away
DNA Video
DNA: How did Rishabh escape from 'Burning Car'?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Now you will get the 'right' to vote from anywhere
DNA Video
DNA: When Nano Technology started in 1959