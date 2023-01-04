Makeup trends 2023: From glossy lips to colourful eyelids, follow these 8 tips and slay new year in style

A new year has begun and if you are looking to spend a stylish and fashionable 2023, there are some basic tips that you should keep in mind. 'Bold is beautiful' has never been truer before. You don't need a lot of makeup or abundant cosmetics to look pretty. Meghna Kaur, Fashion and Lifestyle Content Creator, share with us some beauty and makeup secrets that will let us slay 2023 in style.

Colourful lids

The new year is a great time to take advantage of all the colours you have in your favorite eyeshadow palette.

Eye/Face Embellishments

Pearls and glitter on your eyes, face, and other body parts during an event or a concert will make you stand out in the crowd. And let’s not forget those compliments you get!

Blush on lips, cheeks, and nose

It’s amazing how one stick can make your whole face glow and can just be enough for a finisher for a full glam avatar.

Eye sparkle

This has to be my go-to eye makeup, it’s super easy and doesn’t require much of your time and of course, with music festivals making a huge impact on pop culture, face/body glitter will be big hit on most of this generation.

Statement lips

Bold lips are here to stay! Experiment with holiday-friendly red tones, pink, or even glitter.

Glossy lips

This is the year when we all should go out with glossy lips - there's nothing like a beautiful plush lip.

Graphic eyeliner

One trend that I wish I could do every day and which goes almost with every outfit you wear is graphic eyeliner. You simply can’t go wrong with graphic eyeliner.

Highlighter

There are some highlighters that come in skin tints; they tend to be super lightweight and they’re perfect for natural tones - which is apt for people who prefer not to wear a lot of makeup.