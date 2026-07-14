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Monsoon affecting your skin? Here are 7 easy ways to treat acne and prevent breakouts

Simple skincare habits like keeping your face clean, using oil-free products, and maintaining a healthy diet can help control acne during the monsoon season. With the right routine and hygiene, you can prevent breakouts and keep your skin fresh and healthy even in humid weather.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 11:19 AM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 11:19 AM IST
Monsoon affecting your skin? Here are 7 easy ways to treat acne and prevent breakouts
Image Credit: Freepik

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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