Monsoon Beauty In Balance: Tips For Radiant Skin In Humid Weather

The arrival of the monsoon brings much-needed relief from scorching summers, but it also ushers in a host of skin concerns. Excess humidity, unexpected downpours, and damp conditions create the perfect environment for breakouts, clogged pores, dullness, and fungal infections. To maintain healthy, radiant skin during this unpredictable season, it's important to adapt your skincare routine to suit the weather.

Here’s a simple guide to help monsoon-proof your skin as shared by Dr Khushbu Tantia, MD(DVL), Chief Dermatologist at La Derma Skin n Hair Clinic:

Lighten Up Your Skincare

Heavy creams and oil-based moisturizers can feel suffocating on the skin during humid days. They tend to clog pores and contribute to acne. Instead, switch to lightweight, water-based moisturizers that hydrate without leaving a greasy residue. Look for products with humectants like hyaluronic acid and glycerin, which draw moisture from the environment and keep your skin supple without feeling heavy.

Cleanse Smartly, But Don’t Overdo It

With increased sweating and oil production, cleansing becomes even more important during the monsoon. Use a gentle, pH-balanced cleanser twice a day to remove grime and excess oil. Avoid harsh soaps or overwashing, as these can strip the skin’s natural barrier and lead to dryness and irritation.

Never Skip Sunscreen

Cloudy skies may trick you into thinking you don’t need sun protection, but UV rays penetrate through clouds and glass. A broad-spectrum, non-comedogenic sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher is essential, even on rainy days. Gel-based formulas work best for oily or acne-prone skin in this weather.

Keep Acne and Fungal Infections at Bay

The mix of sweat, humidity, and dirt can create the perfect breeding ground for acne and fungal infections, especially in areas like the back, chest, and underarms. Wear breathable, cotton clothing and shower after getting drenched in the rain. Using mild exfoliants once or twice a week can help unclog pores and prevent breakouts, but avoid abrasive scrubs that can irritate the skin.

Add an Extra Boost with Skin Bioremodelling

Sometimes, topical products alone are not enough to maintain skin radiance and firmness, especially as we age. That’s where advanced solutions like Profhilo come in.

Unlike traditional fillers or creams, these solutions are a skin bioremodelling treatment made of pure hyaluronic acid. They don’t just add volume or moisture, but also work by stimulating the skin’s natural production of collagen and elastin. This means improved texture, elasticity, and hydration from within.

Its unique formulation spreads evenly under the skin, making it ideal for improving skin tone and structure in the face, neck, and even hands.

Hydration Still Matters

Don’t let the rain fool you. Hydration remains key to glowing skin. People tend to drink less water during monsoon, which can lead to dullness and dryness. Aim for 6 to 8 glasses of water daily. You can also add hydrating foods like cucumbers, citrus fruits, and watermelons to your diet for that extra glow.

Avoid Touching Your Face Often

With increased sweating and frequent face-wiping, hands often come in contact with the face. This simple habit can transfer dirt and bacteria, worsening breakouts or skin irritation. Keep blotting papers handy to dab off excess oil without using your hands.

Think of it as building a strong defence system that helps your skin thrive, not just survive, the rains. By aligning your skincare with the season’s demands, you allow your skin to breathe, balance, and bloom, no matter how unpredictable the skies get.