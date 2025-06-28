Monsoon Glow-Up: Simple Tips To Keep Your Skin And Hair Refreshed, Not Stressed

The monsoon season brings with it the joy of cooler weather and greener views, but it also brings a fair share of skin and hair struggles. Humidity, frequent rain showers, and fluctuating temperatures can make our self-care routines feel heavier, stickier, and often ineffective.

Arushi Agrawal, Founder & Director at Seva Home believes in conscious, feel-good living, and has always advocated for a gentler, more intuitive approach to personal care. Here are a few monsoon-friendly tips by Arushi that help you stay refreshed without feeling weighed down, because self-care should always be light, nourishing, and non-toxic.

1. Hydration is Your Hero

One of the biggest myths is that humidity equals hydration. In reality, the muggy air can actually draw moisture away from your skin and scalp, leading to dryness, itchiness, and frizz. Switch to hydrating shampoos, conditioners, body wash and moisturisers that lock in moisture without being oily.

For your skin, opt for moisturisers with ingredients like Niacinamide or Sage Essential Oil. For your hair, shampoos or conditioners enriched with lightweight oils Argan or Shea butter, can tame frizz while deeply nourishing your strands.

2. Go Light, Breathe Easy

In this weather, your skin and scalp crave products that are breathable. Ditch anything too heavy or occlusive. Choose lightweight, water-based formulas for skincare, and avoid layering too many products.

For hair, cut down on heat styling. Embrace natural textures like scrunch, braid, or air-dry with minimal product build-up. A light, non-greasy hair mist or serum can help keep flyaways in check while still letting your hair breathe.

3. Choose Clean: Paraben & Sulphate-Free is a Must

The monsoon is the perfect time to edit your beauty shelf. Look for products that are free from parabens and sulphates, which can irritate the scalp and strip your hair of natural oils especially when the environment is already unpredictable. Clean beauty isn’t just a trend, it’s a commitment to caring for your skin and hair long-term.

4. Don’t Skip the Basics

Even in overcast skies, a broad-spectrum SPF is non-negotiable. UV rays penetrate through clouds, and the combination of sun, pollution, and humidity can wreak havoc on both skin tone and texture.

Similarly, keep your scalp clean, frequent washing with a mild, sulphate-free shampoo enriched with biotin helps avoid build-up and keeps your roots from feeling sticky or heavy.

5. Tweak Your Diet for Skin & Hair Support

What you consume during the monsoon plays a big role in how your skin and hair behave. Humid weather can affect digestion and water retention, which in turn reflects on your skin’s clarity and your scalp’s health.

Include water-rich fruits like watermelon, oranges, and cucumber in your diet to stay hydrated from within. Herbal teas with anti-inflammatory properties like chamomile or spearmint can also help reduce skin flare-ups. And don’t forget protein, healthy hair needs it, especially when fighting frizz or breakage. Good self-care starts inside out, and small tweaks in your monsoon diet can go a long way in keeping you naturally refreshed.

In conclusion, self-care during monsoon doesn’t have to be complicated. It just needs to be intentional. Listen to your body, go light, and choose formulas that support—not suffocate—your natural beauty. After all, refreshing yourself isn’t just about looking good, it’s about feeling balanced and well from within.