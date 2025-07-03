Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2926071https://zeenews.india.com/lifestyle/beauty-fashion/mood-mists-why-gen-z-is-using-body-mist-like-perfume-and-therapy-in-one-2926071.html
NewsBeauty/Fashion
MOOD MISTS

Mood Mists: Why Gen Z Is Using Body Mist Like Perfume And Therapy In One

Mood mists are not just a beauty product, they're becoming an emotional support tool, perfume alternative, and self-care ritual all in one. For Gen Z, it’s not about smelling fancy, it’s about feeling better.

 

Written By Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Jul 03, 2025, 04:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Mood Mists: Why Gen Z Is Using Body Mist Like Perfume And Therapy In One Image credit: Freepik

Gen Z is redefining how we look at personal fragrances, moving beyond just smelling good. Enter mood mists-  lightweight body sprays that do a lot more than just perfume your skin. Nitin Jain, Founder, La Pink explains why they're catching on as both beauty staples and emotional wellbeing tools:

1. Scent as Self-Care

• Gen Z is big on mental health and emotional regulation.
• Mood mists, often infused with essential oils like lavender, eucalyptus, or citrus, double as instant stress relievers.
• A quick spritz can uplift, calm, or energize — it’s aromatherapy on the go.

2. Perfume, But Softer

• Traditional perfumes can be too strong or formal for everyday use.
• Body mists offer a more casual, wearable scent experience — ideal for layering or refreshing throughout the day.
• Plus, they’re affordable, making them a low-commitment way to experiment with different moods.

3. Rituals, Not Just Routines

• For Gen Z, beauty isn't just about looking good — it’s about feeling good.
• Spraying a mood mist has become part of their daily rituals — like journaling, meditating, or getting ready for bed.
• It’s scent as a lifestyle habit.

4. Clean, Conscious, and Microplastic-Free

• Many body mists today are marketed as natural, vegan, and toxin-free — ticking all the right boxes for eco-aware Gen Z shoppers.
• Labels like “no parabens,” “no alcohol,” and “microplastic-free” are part of the appeal.

5. Aesthetic Culture

• Social media has popularized mood-based beauty-“sleepy girl spray,” “main character mist,” or “clean girl cloud” are trending.
• Gen Z loves products that are both functional and aesthetic -mood mists deliver on both.

6. Fits in the Bag, Fits the Vibe

• Whether it's a pocket-sized bottle in a school bag or a desk essential during Zoom calls, mood mists are easy to carry and use anywhere.
• One scent for study, another for sleep- they personalize your vibe without overpowering.

 

 

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK