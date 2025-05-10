Let’s face it, moms wear a lot of hats. From school drop-offs to back-to-back work calls, meal prep to last-minute things, their schedules leave little time for elaborate self-care routines. But great hair doesn't have to be sacrificed for a busy day. With a few smart tricks and the right techniques, achieving polished, put-together hair in just five minutes is absolutely possible even on the most hectic days.

This Mother’s Day, we’re celebrating all the multitasking moms with some easy, time-saving hair hacks designed to help them feel refreshed, confident, and ready to take on the day. Dastagir Sayed, Technical Head, Artisto shares 5- minute hair fixes for super moms.

1. The Sleek Ponytail with a Twist

Nothing says "ready for the day" like a neat, sleek ponytail. Simply smooth the front section of your hair with a straightener or styling cream, gather it low at the nape, and wrap a thin section of hair around the elastic for a clean, elevated finish. Ideal for both work meetings and school runs.

2. Effortless Waves in Minutes

For a quick style upgrade, use a straightener or wave tool to add soft, loose waves. Twist small sections away from your face and glide over them for a beachy, relaxed texture. Finger-comb and set with a light serum for a breezy, day-to-night look.

3. Tame the Frizz, Fast

Humidity, stress, and constant movement can lead to frizz. A quick blow-dry at the roots using a hairdryer with ionic or cool shot technology can help manage flyaways and add shine. Focus on the crown and hairline to instantly revive your style without a full wash.

4. The 3-Pin Magic Bun

Pressed for time? Twist your hair into a low or mid bun and secure it with just 2–3 pins. Pull out a few face-framing strands and smooth them for a soft, messy-chic finish. This effortless look works for everything—from grocery runs to casual video calls.

5. Volumize on the Go

For flat hair, flip your head upside down and give your roots a 30-second blow-dry. Follow with a touch of dry shampoo or texture spray at the crown. Flip back, tousle, and you're done—no teasing or complicated tools needed.

Quick hair fixes don’t mean compromising on quality. With a few simple techniques and reliable tools, you can transform your look in minutes. These easy styles aren’t just about saving time, they’re about taking a little time for yourself.