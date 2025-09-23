Navratri 2025: 10 Common Skincare Mistakes That Can Ruin Your Garba Night Look

Happy Navratri 2025: Navratri is not just about vibrant outfits, dazzling jewellery, and energetic Garba nights—it’s also the perfect time to let your natural glow shine. But often, in the rush of preparations, people overlook skincare and make mistakes that can dull their radiance during the festivities. To ensure your skin looks fresh, healthy, and festive-ready, here are 10 skincare mistakes you must avoid before stepping into Garba nights.

1. Skipping Cleansing Before Makeup

After a long day of puja and shopping, it’s tempting to apply makeup directly. But skipping cleansing clogs pores and causes breakouts. Always wash your face with a gentle cleanser before applying makeup.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

2. Ignoring Hydration

Dancing through the night can dehydrate your body and skin. Not drinking enough water leaves skin looking dull. Keep sipping water and consider using a hydrating mist before heading out.

(Also Read: 7 Stunning Hair Styles To Make Your Navratri Look Attractive And Turn Heads Like A True Desi Diva)

3. Over-Exfoliating

While exfoliation removes dead skin, overdoing it can irritate your skin and make it sensitive. Exfoliate just 2–3 times a week before Navratri, not every day.

4. Trying New Products Right Before Festivities

Experimenting with new creams, scrubs, or facials can trigger reactions. Stick to tried-and-tested products and avoid experimenting at least a week before Navratri.

5. Sleeping with Makeup On

Post-Garba tiredness can make you want to crash straight into bed. But sleeping with makeup clogs pores and leads to acne. Always double-cleanse before sleeping.

6. Ignoring Sunscreen During Daytime Events

Daytime pujas and shopping mean sun exposure. Skipping sunscreen causes tanning and premature aging. Always apply SPF 30+ even if you’re indoors most of the time.

7. Overusing Heavy Makeup

Layering too much foundation and powder can clog pores and cause breakouts, especially when sweating during Garba. Opt for light, breathable makeup for a natural glow.

(Also Read: Shardiya Navratri 2025: Puja Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Samagri And Rituals For Day 2)

8. Neglecting Your Diet

Oily, fried festive foods can trigger breakouts. Balance your meals with fruits, nuts, and detox drinks to maintain your glow from within.

9. Touching Your Face Frequently

With all the excitement, you may wipe sweat or adjust makeup with your hands. But touching your face transfers dirt and bacteria, leading to pimples. Use clean tissues or blotting paper instead.

10. Forgetting Night Skincare Routine

After all the fun, many forget moisturising or applying a soothing night cream. A proper nighttime routine ensures your skin repairs itself and stays glowing for the next day.

Navratri is about joy, devotion, and celebration. When your skin feels healthy and radiant, your confidence shines brighter on the dance floor. Avoid these mistakes, follow a simple routine, and let your natural glow complement your festive spirit this Navratri 2025.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)