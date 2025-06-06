Pollution-Proof Your Hair: Benefits Of Henna Cream In Urban Environments

While many cities across the world have reported alarming levels of pollutants in the air, children, youngsters, elderlies and pregnant women are the worst to be impacted. The major focus has been on the negative impact it has created on the respiratory system, and there are multiple other problems that have risen. While for skin, one can use moisturising and cleansing lotions, and air can be purified with the help of air purifiers, it is the hair that gets least attention since the impact is not immediate. It is only when many people report hair that are brittle, rough and more prone to hairfall, the long term impact of pollution on hair can be seen. Thus, there is a need for a solution that can cure these long-term problems.

Clelia Cecilia Angelon, Founder and CEO, Surya Brasil shares the benefits of henna cream in urban environments.

The first step one must take in the direction to deal with hair problems is to switch to natural products. Chemical based hair dyes that are a favourite amongst fashionistas and those looking to cover their greys add further to the negative impact of pollution. Henna is a great alternative to these harsh chemical based hair dyes that contain PPD, TEA, hydrogen peroxide, DEA, Ammonia and its derivates like ethanolamine, diethanolamine, triethanolamine. Cutting off such dyes will help cut off these toxins that can cause cancer in long term. They can also cause thyroid or hormonal imbalance due to the presence of phthalates and sulphates. Even when you use henna, make sure it is organic, vegan and natural. Do read the label carefully to ensure that there are no harmful chemicals in the natural product that you are buying.

Many people often find henna application a messy affair. One needs to soak it for hours, then add other herbs that will help the henna to give a better tint. In fact ingredients such as amla, pomegranate peels are added to get a darker shade rather than the orangish tint that henna gives. We now get henna cream in the market that is pre-soaked, pre mixed formulation. It comes with easy to apply applicator that makes self-application of henna cream easier. When combined with Brazilian herbs such as Babacu oil, Jua, Cumaru, Guarana, Copaiba, Jaborandi, and Aca, it gives hair strength and shine, and in various combinations, it produces hair colours such as brown, chocolate, natural black and even red. In order to reverse the damaging effects of pollution, henna cream also treats and conditions the hair.

Henna cream is beneficial for scalp, hair, and roots. It reduces the possibility of contaminants that could irritate and trigger allergies while conditioning and cleaning the space. It gives your hair a shine, making sure that your strands are flowing like the beautiful mane they were before the pollution affected them. The thin layer that is formed after the henna is washed off protects the hair from further damage in the event of prolonged exposure.

To strengthen your immunity and inner power, it's also a good idea to make some dietary adjustments. For example, you should eat enough seasonal fruits and vegetables. Finishing the day with a warm oil massage can also help to lessen the negative effects of pollution on your hair because, in addition to relieving stress, it allows your hair and scalp to absorb all the nutrients from products that contain natural and Ayurvedic ingredients.