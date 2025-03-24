Pre And Post-Henna Cream Hair Care: Tips For The Best Results

Earlier henna lovers would soak the henna overnight in iron utensils, with coffee and tea powders and add herbs like amla, shikakai to get best results, today life has become simpler with henna cream. The good old henna, that has proven efficacy is now available in a more contemporary form. Henna is being used as a semi-permanent color added to amla extract, in cream form for easier application of the cosmetic. Readily available in market, henna cream is a great alternative to harsh chemical-based hair dyes as this product with natural ingredients does not contain any harmful ingredient. It comes with easy to apply applicator, ensuring a mess free experience, where each strand gets covered

Clelia Cecilia Angelon, Founder & CEO, Surya Brasil shares tips for pre and post- henna hair care tips.

Another problem regular henna users face, especially those with more number of grey hair is the orangish tint it gives. While some are okay with it, others prefer shades that are more inclined towards natural brown and black. When mixed with Herbs found in Amazonian forests such as Acai, Guarana, Brazil nut along with Ayurvedic herbs such as amla henna can give varied colors like copper, dark brown, natural black, chocolate, and even red. Thus, such henna cream will not just cover greys but it is also apt for the fashionistas who love to flaunt the latest hair color. The henna cream is a natural alternative, and it is vegan and cruelty free.

Henna cream is a natural conditioner for hair as it leaves hair soft. It contains babassu oil, which is rich in fatty acids essential for the hair. The deep conditioning with henna cream also makes your hair frizz free and provides hydration to the hair. Compared to harsh chemical dyes that are more popular nowadays, henna is safe to use. These harsh chemical-based hair dyes contain ammonia and its by products such as Ethanolamine, Diethanolamine, and Triethanolamine. With henna cream you can be sure that no such chemicals will impact you. Infact it does not contain parabens, ETDA, synthetic fragrances, PPD, Resorcinol or heavy metals. They don’t just impact hair health but can lead to cancer upon prolonged use. With henna cream you can be sure of a great, natural product that has no side effect.

With so many benefits, henna cream is becoming quite popular amongst users. It also offers the comfort of home as you can apply it on your own, relax and unwind or finish your pending chores and wash it off in one and a half to two hours. You can also apply it at night, and wash off before you sleep. This convenience is only possible because you don’t need to visit a salon to apply it. Wait for a day and then shampoo your hair with a mild shampoo. Infact it is better to use a post coloration hair care range that consists of shampoo, conditioner. Being mild in nature, they ensure that the hair color stays longer.