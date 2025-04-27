Quick Office Makeup Routines: How To Get Ready In Under 10 Minutes

In the chaos of a busy morning, there never seems to be enough time for a good makeup session. You don't have time or may just not feel like taking time out - either way, it's more than essential to feel lively, neatly groomed, and office-fresh within 10 minutes.

A quick and efficient makeup session is all that's needed to prepare you without wasting time. This is how you can get that perfect look in a rush, utilizing the minimum steps and essential products shared by Bikash Goyal, Co-Founder Glam21.

Prep Your Skin

Good skin is the key to flawless makeup. Fresh and moisturized skin is essential for silky and lasting makeup. Begin with a gentle cleanser to wash away any dirtiness, and then moisturize your skin to lock in the hydration. Always make sure to apply a moisturizer that suits your skin type; if your skin is oily, opt for a cream with a lesser oil concentration and in case of oily skin, look for a hydrating moisturizer. Also, apply a good amount of sunscreen containing 50+ SPF even when you are at home.

Quick and Light Base

A heavy base for the morning could be too much, so look for a light base that will even out your complexion but also get you looking fresh. Use a BB cream or tinted moisturizer, which gives minimum coverage and a natural finish. Use your fingers to apply and blend it into your skin to give you a smooth, even base. Use concealer on dark spots, like under your eyes or on blemishes. Place a dot of the concealer on the spots and blend well. This will take only a minute but will instantly make your skin look refreshed.

Add Some Colour with Blush

Blush is essential to give your cheeks a natural, healthy glow. Cream blush is ideal as it's simple to blend and requires no brushes. Smile and apply light pressure at the apple of the cheek, and then move towards the temples. To add a bit of warmth, use a small amount of bronzer along the sides of your forehead, cheeks, and jawline. This will shape your face and leave you sun-kissed within seconds.

Neutral Lip for a Smooth Finish

With time constraints, choosing a lip color is a challenging task. To avoid chaos, opt for a light lip product, such as tinted lip balm, lip gloss, or nude lipstick, which will give your lips a polished finish. They also moisturize your lips, which is a bonus during long office hours.