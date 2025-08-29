Say Goodbye To Calluses: 9 Simple And Natural Ways To Remove Them At Home

Calluses are thickened, hardened areas of skin that usually form on the feet, heels, or hands due to repeated friction or pressure. While they are not harmful, they can become uncomfortable or unsightly if left untreated. The good news is that you can manage and reduce calluses with simple home remedies.

Here are 9 effective ways to get rid of calluses at home:-

1. Soak in Warm Water

Soaking your feet or hands in warm water for 15–20 minutes softens the thickened skin, making it easier to remove. Add a pinch of salt or a few drops of essential oils for better results.

2. Exfoliate with a Pumice Stone

After soaking, gently rub the callused area with a pumice stone. This helps remove dead skin cells and smoothen rough patches. Be careful not to scrub too hard, as it may cause irritation.

3. Apply Moisturising Cream or Lotion

Dryness makes calluses worse. Use a thick moisturizer or foot cream with ingredients like urea, shea butter, or coconut oil to keep the skin soft and hydrated.

4. Use Apple Cider Vinegar

Soak a cotton ball in apple cider vinegar and apply it to the callused area. Leave it on for 20–30 minutes before gently exfoliating. Its acidity helps soften tough skin.

5. Try Baking Soda Paste

Make a paste by mixing baking soda with a little water and apply it to the callus. It works as a natural exfoliant, helping to break down hardened skin.

6. Use Lemon Juice

The citric acid in lemon juice can help soften calluses. Place a slice of lemon on the affected area, wrap it with a cloth, and leave it overnight for best results.

7. Wear Comfortable Shoes

Ill-fitting shoes are a common cause of foot calluses. Choose well-cushioned, breathable footwear that doesn’t cause friction, and wear cotton socks to reduce pressure.

8. Try Epsom Salt Soak

Add Epsom salt to warm water and soak your feet for 15 minutes. This relaxes the muscles, reduces discomfort, and softens calluses for easier removal.

9. Apply Castor Oil

Castor oil is a natural moisturizer that helps soften callused skin. Apply a few drops on the affected area, cover with socks, and leave it overnight for smoother skin.

Calluses are common but manageable with consistent care. By combining soaking, exfoliation, moisturisation, and preventive measures like proper footwear, you can keep your skin soft, healthy, and callus-free at home.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)