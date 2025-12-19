Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2997817https://zeenews.india.com/lifestyle/beauty-fashion/say-goodbye-to-chapped-lips-this-winter-5-scrubs-that-keep-your-lips-soft-smooth-hydrated-and-glowy-2997817.html
NewsBeauty/FashionSay Goodbye To Chapped Lips This Winter: 5 Scrubs That Keep Your Lips Soft, Smooth, Hydrated, And Glowy
WINTER LIP CARE

Say Goodbye To Chapped Lips This Winter: 5 Scrubs That Keep Your Lips Soft, Smooth, Hydrated, And Glowy

Say goodbye to dry, chapped lips this winter with these 5 effective lip scrubs. Keep your lips soft, smooth, hydrated, and naturally glowing all season.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Dec 19, 2025, 12:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Winter may bring cozy vibes, but it’s also the season when lips suffer the most.
  • Cold winds, dry air, and lack of hydration often lead to chapped, flaky, and dull lips.
  • While lip balms help, exfoliation is the real game-changer.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Say Goodbye To Chapped Lips This Winter: 5 Scrubs That Keep Your Lips Soft, Smooth, Hydrated, And GlowyPic Credit: Freepik

Winter may bring cozy vibes, but it’s also the season when lips suffer the most. Cold winds, dry air, and lack of hydration often lead to chapped, flaky, and dull lips. While lip balms help, exfoliation is the real game-changer. A gentle lip scrub removes dead skin cells, boosts blood circulation, and allows balms to work better.

Here are five effective winter lip scrubs you can easily include in your routine for soft, smooth lips:-

1. Sugar and Honey Scrub

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

This classic combination is a winter essential. Sugar works as a natural exfoliant, while honey deeply moisturizes and heals cracked lips. Mix half a teaspoon of sugar with a few drops of honey, gently massage on your lips for a minute, and rinse with lukewarm water. Your lips will instantly feel softer and nourished.

2. Coffee and Coconut Oil Scrub

Coffee grounds help remove dry, flaky skin and improve blood circulation, giving lips a naturally plump look. Coconut oil provides intense hydration and prevents moisture loss. Mix a pinch of coffee powder with coconut oil, scrub gently, and wipe off with a soft cloth.

3. Oatmeal and Milk Scrub

For sensitive lips, this mild scrub works wonders. Finely ground oatmeal exfoliates without being harsh, while milk soothes and hydrates dry lips. Apply the mixture, massage lightly, and rinse off for naturally soft lips during harsh winters.

4. Brown Sugar and Olive Oil Scrub

Brown sugar is softer than regular sugar, making it perfect for winter-damaged lips. Olive oil is rich in antioxidants and healthy fats that repair and protect lips from dryness. Use this scrub twice a week to keep your lips smooth and crack-free.

5. Rose Petal and Honey Scrub

This natural scrub not only exfoliates but also enhances the natural pink tone of your lips. Crushed rose petals mixed with honey help reduce pigmentation, dryness, and dullness. Regular use keeps lips soft, supple, and healthy-looking throughout winter.

How Often Should You Use Lip Scrubs?

Exfoliating 2–3 times a week is enough during winter. Over-scrubbing can irritate the delicate skin of your lips. Always follow up with a nourishing lip balm or natural oil to lock in moisture.

Soft, hydrated lips in winter are achievable with the right care. These simple and effective lip scrubs help remove dryness, improve texture, and restore natural softness. Make them a part of your winter beauty routine and say goodbye to chapped lips for good.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Samta Pahuja

Trainee Journalist

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Green Card Lottery
Trump Pauses Green Card Lottery After Deadly Brown University, MIT Shootings
Comet 3I/ATLAS
3I/ATLAS Viewing Guide: When & Where To See Tonight’s Rare Interstellar Comet
kerala lottery result today
Kerala Lottery Result 19-12-2025 Suvarna Keralam SK-32 Lucky Draw SHORTLY
afghanistan earthquake today
BREAKING | Afghanistan Earthquake Today: 5.7 Magnitude Quake Jolts Hindu Kush
Bangladesh protests
Media Offices Torched: What's Happening in Bangladesh After Osman Hadi's Death
Technology
Samsung Unveils Details Of New Exynos Chipset For Galaxy S26
Mahua Moitra
Cash-For-Query Case: Delhi HC Quashes Lokpal Sanction Against Mahua Moitra
CAT 2025
CAT Result 2025 Expected Today? Here’s How To Download The Scorecard
Mumbai Weather
Mumbai Weather: Cold Waves Weaken, Daytime Temperatures Turn Comfortable
Bihar Jeevika Answer Key 2025
Bihar Jeevika Answer Key 2025 Out: How To Download Response Sheets At brlps.in