Say Goodbye To Fading: How Henna Cream Keeps Your Hair Naturally Coloured And Protected

The search for a hair colour that combines beauty, health, and nature is becoming increasingly strong, especially for those looking to avoid the damage caused by the chemicals found in traditional hair dyes, such as allergies, skin stains, dermatitis, and many others. Henna Cream emerges as an innovative alternative, offering a natural solution that not only colours the hair but also hydrates and protects it gently.

By choosing Henna Cream, you guarantee vibrant colour while providing essential care for your hair. Clelia Cecilia Angelon, Founder & CEO, Surya Brasil shares how henna cream keeps your hair naturally coloured and protected.

Vibrant and Natural Colour

Unlike conventional dyes, which can often leave hair dry and lifeless, Henna Cream offers a rich and intense colour. Formulated with ancient Indian ingredients like henna, and Brazilian-rich biome ingredients like Guaraná and Açaí, this formula ensures your strands take on a vibrant shade that shines naturally, while maintaining hair health. Henna not only adheres to the hair structure in a unique way but also provides a deep colour that blends with the natural tone of the strands, creating an authentic and harmonious result.

Intense Hydration and Protection

In addition to colour, one of Henna Cream's greatest benefits is its ability to deeply treat and hydrate the hair. Unlike chemical dyes that can cause dryness and fragility, Henna Cream acts as a natural conditioner, providing intense hydration while colouring. Henna is rich in natural compounds that penetrate the strands, sealing moisture, ensuring shine, and softness.

With continued use of Henna Cream, your hair becomes healthier, gaining shine and smoothness, without needing breaks between applications. Henna not only adds colour but also improves the texture of the hair, making it softer and easier to comb.

Healthy and Eco-Friendly Alternative

In a time when sustainability and health are at the center of purchasing decisions, Henna Cream stands out as an eco-friendly and vegan option. Its ammonia-free composition, along with the absence of byproducts (ethalonamine, triethanolamine, and diethalonamine), PPD, silicone, synthetic fragrance, EDTA, and other harsh ingredients, ensures that the product is not only safe for hair but also for the environment.

By choosing Henna Cream, you are making a conscious choice, not only for the health of your strands but also for the planet. This product offers a beauty experience without compromising ethical and ecological principles.

Care for All Hair Types

Another benefit of Henna Cream is its versatility. It can be used on all hair types, from fine to thick, offering exceptional results for everyone. For those with fragile hair or looking for a gentler colouring method, Henna Cream is the ideal solution. Its natural formula ensures that the product is gentle on the scalp and strands, without causing irritation or adverse reactions, something common in conventional dyes.

With its natural ingredients, Henna Cream ensures your hair remains not only beautiful but also healthy and well-cared-for, with a natural shine that reflects the vitality of healthy strands. By choosing Henna Cream, you are opting for a colourant that respects both your health and the environment, maintaining the beauty of your hair in a conscious and sustainable way.