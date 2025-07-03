Say Goodbye To Premature Grey Hair With These 9 Natural And Easy Home Remedies

Grey hair is a natural part of aging, but for many, premature greying can feel frustrating and unwelcome—especially when it starts in your 20s or 30s. While genetics and lifestyle play a role, natural remedies have shown promise in slowing or even reversing the greying process.

These home remedies are safe, chemical-free, and may help restore your natural hair colour over time:-

1. Amla (Indian Gooseberry)

Amla is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, which help rejuvenate hair pigmentation cells. It also strengthens hair and promotes growth.

How to use:

Boil dried amla pieces in coconut oil until they turn black. Strain and massage the oil into your scalp twice a week. You can also drink amla juice daily.

2. Black Sesame Seeds

According to traditional Chinese medicine, black sesame seeds nourish the liver and kidneys, which are believed to be connected to hair health.

How to use:

Eat 1 tablespoon of black sesame seeds daily for several months to see noticeable results in restoring natural hair colour.

3. Curry Leaves and Coconut Oil

Curry leaves contain nutrients that help restore melanin in hair follicles, the pigment responsible for hair colour.

How to use:

Boil a handful of curry leaves in coconut oil, strain, and massage the mixture into your scalp 2–3 times per week.

4. Onion Juice

Onion juice is rich in catalase, an enzyme that may help reduce hydrogen peroxide buildup in hair follicles—a known cause of greying.

How to use:

Apply fresh onion juice directly to the scalp and leave it for 30 minutes before rinsing with mild shampoo. Use 2–3 times a week.

5. Henna and Coffee

Henna is a natural dye that not only colours grey hair but also strengthens it. Adding coffee deepens the colour and increases its effectiveness.

How to use:

Mix henna powder with strong brewed coffee to make a thick paste. Apply to hair and leave for 2–3 hours before washing off.

6. Bhringraj (False Daisy)

Bhringraj oil is a well-known Ayurvedic remedy for hair issues, including greying. It nourishes the scalp and revives hair pigment cells.

How to use:

Massage bhringraj oil into the scalp before bedtime and wash it off in the morning. Use at least 2 times a week for best results.

7. Wheatgrass Juice

Wheatgrass is packed with chlorophyll and essential nutrients that detoxify the body and may slow down greying.

How to use:

Drink 1 shot (30 ml) of fresh wheatgrass juice daily or add wheatgrass powder to your smoothies.

8. Ridge Gourd (Torai) Oil

Ridge gourd helps restore pigment and strengthens hair roots. It is known to prevent premature greying when used regularly.

How to use:

Soak dried ridge gourd pieces in coconut oil for 3–4 days. Then boil the mixture until black. Massage this oil into your scalp once or twice a week.

9. Balanced Diet and Hydration

Often, grey hair is linked to deficiencies in vitamins like B12, D, E, iron, copper, and folic acid. A nutritious diet supports hair pigmentation and overall health.

How to follow:

Eat leafy greens, eggs, nuts, dairy, fruits, and whole grains. Drink plenty of water and consider taking a multivitamin after consulting your doctor.

While reversing grey hair completely may not always be possible, these home remedies can slow the process and improve the overall health of your hair. Consistency is key—natural methods take time but can be very effective in the long run. Pair these treatments with a stress-free lifestyle, good sleep, and a nutrient-rich diet for the best results.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)