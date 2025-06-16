Say Goodbye To Puffy Eyes With These Quick And Easy Homemade DIY Eye Masks
Say goodbye to tired, puffy eyes with these quick and easy DIY eye masks. Made with natural ingredients, the soothe and refresh your under-eye area instantly.
- Whether it’s due to lack of sleep, stress, allergies, or screen time, puffy eyes can make you look more exhausted than you feel.
- Puffy eyes don’t have to be your daily struggle — especially when nature offers such gentle, effective solutions right in your kitchen.
- These easy homemade eye masks are not only quick to make but also free from harsh chemicals.
Trending Photos
Woke up with tired, swollen eyes? Whether it’s due to lack of sleep, stress, allergies, or screen time, puffy eyes can make you look more exhausted than you feel. The good news? You don’t need expensive eye creams or salon treatments — natural DIY eye masks made with kitchen ingredients can deliver fast, visible results.
Here are some easy-to-make, soothing homemade masks to reduce puffiness and refresh your under-eye area instantly:-
1. Cucumber and Aloe Vera Eye Pads
Ingredients:
½ cucumber (chilled)
1 tbsp aloe vera gel
How to Use: Blend cucumber and aloe vera together and chill the mixture. Soak two cotton pads in it and place them over closed eyes for 10–15 minutes.
Why it Works: Cucumber reduces swelling, while aloe vera hydrates and soothes tired skin.
2. Potato and Rose Water Eye Pack
Ingredients:
1 raw potato (grated)
1 tbsp rose water
How to Use: Mix grated potato with rose water and chill for 5–10 minutes. Apply it under your eyes using cotton or clean fingertips. Leave on for 10 minutes and rinse.
Why it Works: Potato contains enzymes that lighten dark circles and reduce inflammation.
3. Green Tea and Milk Eye Mask
Ingredients:
1 used green tea bag
1 tbsp cold milk
How to Use: Steep green tea, let the bag cool, and dip it in cold milk. Place over closed eyes for 10–15 minutes.
Why it Works: Green tea reduces fluid retention; milk soothes and brightens the delicate eye area.
4. Coffee and Honey Eye Mask
Ingredients:
1 tsp ground coffee
½ tsp honey
How to Use: Mix the ingredients and gently apply under your eyes. Leave for 10 minutes and wipe off with a warm, damp cloth.
Why it Works: Coffee reduces puffiness and stimulates circulation; honey moisturizes and calms.
5. Chamomile Tea Compress
Ingredients:
2 chamomile tea bags
Cold water or fridge to chill
How to Use: Steep the tea bags, cool them completely, and place them over your eyes for 10 minutes.
Why it Works: Chamomile is anti-inflammatory and helps reduce redness, irritation, and swelling.
Quick Tips to Prevent Puffy Eyes:
Sleep at least 7–8 hours daily
Stay hydrated
Limit salty food and alcohol
Use cold compresses regularly
Always remove makeup before sleeping
Puffy eyes don’t have to be your daily struggle — especially when nature offers such gentle, effective solutions right in your kitchen. These easy homemade eye masks are not only quick to make but also free from harsh chemicals, making them perfect for all skin types. Incorporate them into your weekly skincare routine or use them as an instant fix before a big day.
(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv