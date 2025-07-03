Scalp SOS: Keeping Your Hair Fresh During Humid Weather

Humid weather doesn’t just make hair frizzy, it also affects your scalp. Sweat, oil, and moisture can build up quickly, leaving your scalp feeling greasy, itchy, or even causing dandruff. A healthy scalp is the key to healthy hair, so it’s important to take extra care during this season.

Here’s how to keep your scalp clean and fresh when the humidity is high as shared by Dipti Bhadeshiya, Hair Expert, Floractive Profissional:

1. Wash Your Hair the Right Way

You don’t need to wash your hair every day, but when you do, make sure to clean your scalp well. Gently massage it with your fingertips to remove sweat, oil, and dirt. Washing 2–3 times a week is enough for most people.

2. Let Your Scalp Breathe

Wearing your hair up in a loose bun or ponytail can help keep your scalp cool and dry. It also prevents sweat from collecting at the roots. Avoid wearing hats or scarves for too long - they trap heat and moisture.

3. Rinse with Cool Water

Hot water can make your scalp dry and more irritated. A cool or lukewarm rinse helps close the pores and leaves your scalp feeling fresh.

4. Don’t Use Too Many Products

Using too many products can make your scalp sticky and heavy. Try to keep your routine simple - stick to what you really need and avoid layering on creams, sprays, or gels every day.

5. Drink Water and Eat Light

What you eat shows on your scalp too. Stay hydrated and eat fresh fruits and vegetables to keep your scalp balanced and happy.