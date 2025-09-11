Serum vs Moisturizer: What’s The Real Difference, And Which One Should You Apply First?

You are not the only one who is confused about whether to apply serum or moisturizer. However, once you learn what each product does and how they work together, you can differentiate between serum and moisturizer.

Difference between serum and moisturisers as shared by Ritika Jayaswal, Founder & CEO, Nourish Mantra

● Texture - Serums are light in texture and come in different forms, such as water, gel, or oil-based. Moisturisers have a thick texture, such as lotions and creams.

● Purpose - Serums are powerful skincare products made to target specific problems like dullness, wrinkles, uneven skin tone, or acne. A moisturizer's main role is to hydrate the skin and create a protective layer that helps to lock in moisture.

● Benefits - Serums can penetrate deeper into the skin and deliver strong active ingredients like Hyaluronic Acid, Niacinamide, and Vitamin C. Moisturisers are thick and contain ingredients like Ceramides, Glycerin, and Shea Butter that help to strengthen the skin's natural barriers and prevent moisture loss throughout the day or night. Some moisturisers include active ingredients to keep your skin balanced, smooth, and protected.

In short -

● We can use serum for treatment.

● Moisturizers are used for protection and hydration.

● A moisturiser isn't used to treat skin issues like face serums are.

Here's the key rule for applying products:

Apply the thinnest product first, then move to the thicker ones. That means you should use serum before moisturizing.

Here’s a simple step-by-step guide:

1. Cleanse your face to remove dirt and excess oil.

2. Apply a few drops of serum.

3. Wait for 30-60 seconds to absorb the serum, then apply your moisturizer to help lock in the benefits.

Do you really need both?

Serums and moisturizers have different purposes, but using them together can greatly improve your skin’s health and appearance.

Keep in mind:

Skincare does not have to be complicated. Once you understand the basics, it's mostly about being consistent. Choose what works best for your skin, apply it in the correct order, and your skin will truly thank you.

Kushesh Bansal, Founder of The Bath and Care, adds, "Moisturizer helps keep your skin soft and healthy by locking in water and protecting it from dryness. A serum is a lightweight skincare product that soaks into the skin quickly and delivers a high dose of active ingredients. Unlike moisturisers, which mainly keep your skin hydrated, serums target specific concerns like acne, fine lines, dark spots, or dullness. They often contain powerful ingredients such as Vitamin C, Niacinamide, Salicylic Acid, Hyaluronic acid, Peptides, and Retinols."