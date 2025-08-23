Should You Use Cow Malai Or Buffalo Malai? Try THIS Natural Way Of Getting Glowing Skin

For centuries, natural skincare remedies have relied on kitchen staples, and one of the most popular is milk cream (malai). Known for its moisturizing and skin-brightening properties, malai has been used as a natural face pack across Indian households. But the question often arises—should you use cow’s milk cream or buffalo’s milk cream on your face? While both have nourishing qualities, their effects on the skin differ due to variations in texture, fat content, and nutrients.

1. Cow Milk Cream (Cow Malai)

Texture & Composition: Cow’s milk has lower fat content compared to buffalo milk, which makes its cream lighter and less greasy.

Skin Benefits:

Hydrates the skin without clogging pores.

Helps in soothing sensitive and acne-prone skin.

Rich in lactic acid, which gently exfoliates dead skin cells and improves skin tone.

Adds a natural glow without making the skin oily.

Best For: Oily, combination, and sensitive skin types.

2. Buffalo Milk Cream (Buffalo Malai)

Texture & Composition: Buffalo milk contains higher fat content, making its cream thicker, richer, and denser than cow’s milk cream.

Skin Benefits:

Deeply nourishes and moisturizes dry, flaky skin.

Provides a natural plumping effect and softness.

Helps reduce roughness, making it suitable for winter skincare.

Works well as an intense hydration mask for dull skin.

Best For: Dry, normal, and mature skin types.

3. Which One Should You Choose?

If you have oily or acne-prone skin, cow milk cream is better as it is lighter and less likely to clog pores.

If you have dry or mature skin, buffalo milk cream is ideal as it provides intense hydration and nourishment.

For seasonal skincare, many people prefer cow cream in summer and buffalo cream in winter for balanced care.

4. How to Use Milk Cream on Face

Take a teaspoon of fresh malai.

Apply evenly on a cleansed face.

Leave it on for 10–15 minutes.

Gently massage in circular motions before rinsing with lukewarm water.

For added benefits, you can mix it with honey, turmeric, or gram flour, depending on your skin concern.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)