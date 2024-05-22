Advertisement
Skin Protection In Summer: Effective Ways To Prevent Sunburn And Heat Rash

To keep your skin healthy and beautiful during the summer months, it's important to be aware of these potential problems and take steps to prevent them.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tanya Dutt|Last Updated: May 22, 2024, 12:18 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Skin Protection In Summer: Effective Ways To Prevent Sunburn And Heat Rash You can use ice packs, moisturizers containing a good amount of aloe vera for skin burns (Image credit: Freepik)

Summer is a season that brings with it warmth, sunshine, and plenty of opportunities to spend time outdoors. However, it also comes with its own set of skin problems that can be challenging to deal with. The heat, humidity, and increased exposure to the sun's harmful rays can cause a variety of skin diseases and conditions, from sunburn and heat rash to acne and fungal infections.

Dr Mandeep Singh, HOD - Plastic, Dermatology, and Cosmetic Surgery at Paras Health Gurugram states, "As summer starts, skin problems become one of the major problems affecting up to 30% of people because of skin issues like sunburn and heat rash during hot and humid weather. With UV rays becoming a prominent problem, whenever the skin is overexposed to the sun, sunburn occurs causing redness, pain, and sometimes even blisters."

On the other hand, some might experience heat rashes to those who sweat a lot because the sweat gets trapped in the skin’s pores which ultimately causes irritation and discomfort. 

Preventive Measures for Skin Protection

Preventive measures are the only key to safeguarding the skin during these extremely hot conditions. According to Dr Mandeep, "These preventive measures include the use of sunscreen, preferably of SPF 50 and higher to reduce the risk of sunburn, by up to 80%. Furthermore, it is always advisable to wear loose and breathable fabrics during the summer season. Avoiding staying outdoors, especially during the afternoons is definitely important."

Soothing Remedies for Sunburn Relief

If you have had sunburn, there are several soothing remedies to alleviate that discomfort. For example, Dr Mandeep shares, "You can use ice packs, moisturizers containing a good amount of aloe vera, and frequent baths can certainly aid in providing instant relief. Keeping yourself adequately hydrated is equally important during extremely hot weather conditions as it prevents dehydration which can be caused because of excessive sweating."

It is essential that during summer, these preventive measures must be incorporated into our everyday routine, as this will help in the effective management of skin-related problems caused by UV rays.

