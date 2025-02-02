Skincare Ingredients You’ll See In 2025- Check List

This is the era of minimalism, where fewer products with more potent, effective ingredients are preferred. By carefully selecting high-quality components, concentrated, we can offer products that deliver maximum results without overwhelming the skin. The goal is to provide targeted solutions that address specific concerns, without unnecessary complexity.

Malvika Jain, Founder & CEO, SEREKO is excited to share some of the key ingredients that will shape skincare in 2025:

The Building Blocks of Skin: Peptides and Ceramides

Peptides, small amino acid chains, stimulate collagen production, enhancing skin elasticity and combating aging. Ceramides, essential lipids, form the skin's protective barrier, preventing moisture loss and shielding against external stressors.

Hydration and Softening: Urea

Urea is a powerful humectant, which means it attracts moisture to the skin, providing deep hydration while softening rough areas. It’s especially effective in body care products designed for dry or cracked skin. By working in combination with ingredients like avocado oil and oat milk, which are naturally soothing and anti-inflammatory, urea helps create a smooth, hydrated complexion while calming sensitive or irritated skin. We’re proud to offer these solutions to consumers looking for simple yet effective skincare routines.

Vitamin C Powerhouse: Kakadu Plum

Kakadu plum, packed with one of the highest concentrations of Vitamin C found in nature, is an

antioxidant-rich ingredient that helps protect skin from free radicals. This superfruit not only brightens the skin but also provides vital protection against environmental damage. Kakadu plum is a key ingredient in our formulations, especially for products like sunscreens, where we focus on adding this ingredient to both protect and enhance skin radiance in a single product.

Vitality and Glow: Ginseng

Ginseng is an adaptogenic ingredient known for boosting circulation and vitality. It revitalizes tired and dull skin by improving blood flow and nourishing the complexion. The result is a natural, healthy glow, which makes ginseng perfect for people dealing with stressed, fatigued skin. We incorporate ginseng into our products to rejuvenate skin and restore its youthful appearance, making it ideal for those seeking a radiant, refreshed look.

Sebum Regulation and Moisture Retention: Zinc PCA and NMF Zinc PCA is highly effective in controlling excess oil production, which helps prevent clogged pores and acne breakouts. When combined with NMF (Natural Moisturizing Factor), which helps keep the skin hydrated, it creates a perfect balance of moisture retention and oil regulation. These ingredients work together to maintain healthy, clear skin while preventing the common issues of excess oil and dryness.

Psychodermatology: The Mind-Skin Connection

With Psychodermatology, we believe that skincare goes beyond just addressing physical concerns. The concept of psychodermatology is gaining momentum as we explore how stress and emotions impact skin health.

