Skincare Ingredients You Should NEVER Mix

The general perception prevalent amongst individuals is that the more skincare products used, the better the skin. But this is not the real case scenario. Certain skincare actives don’t go well with each other and can trigger an allergic reaction or sensitize the skin. Ingredient-ingredient interaction is quite common when it comes to using multiple skincare products and these combinations need to be avoided at all costs.

Let us explore certain combinations that need to be refrained from combining in the skincare routine as shared by Dr. Noopur Jain, Chief Consultant Dermatologist & Founder, Skinzest -

1. Retinol with vitamin C - Retinol, the derivative of vitamin A, is a potent anti-aging ingredient that boosts the synthesis of collagen and helps to maintain the skin’s elasticity and firmness. On the contrary, vitamin C is an antioxidant vitamin possessing skin brightening characteristics. The working mechanism of both varies as vitamin C needs an acidic environment to exhibit its properties while retinol requires a slightly alkaline or neutral ambience for its effective functioning. Due to this variation in the pH level needed, it's best to use vitamin C in the morning for protection of the skin against environmental stressors and retinol at night for skin’s repair.

2. Retinol with exfoliants (AHAs or BHAs) - Alpha hydroxy acids include glycolic acid and lactic acid and beta hydroxy acids include salicylic acid. These exfoliating agents help to remove the dead skin cells while retinol functions as an agent promoting cellular turnover. But if both these get combined, skin gets dry and irritated too leading to peeling and skin sensitisation. AHA or BHA should be used along with sunscreen for extra protection during the day time, along with retinol serum at night or both can even be used on alternate nights.

3. Retinol with benzoyl peroxide - Benzoyl peroxide is a strong agent to fight acne due to its anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties while retinol is known for its collagen promoting properties. Both these actives, when used in combination, are too harsh for the skin and can cause skin peeling or irritation. It's better to use them either on alternate nights or benzoyl peroxide in the daytime and retinol at night.

4. Hyaluronic acid with AHAs or BHAs - The use of hyaluronic acid in the skincare regime is to keep the skin moisturized by locking in moisture and AHA and BHA are exfoliants in nature. If hyaluronic acid is applied before using exfoliants, they can make the exfoliant go deeper in the skin causing skin irritation. Ideally. AHA or BHA should be applied first and then hyaluronic acid should be used after a wait for 10-15 minutes.