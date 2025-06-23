Stay Fabulously Frizz- Free With This Summer Haircare Checklist!

Each summer, we’re pandering to the mood swings of our hair. One moment you’re experiencing the high of a perfect hair day, the next, your scalp feels sweaty and itchy, and your hair feels completely fried! Blame it on the harsh rays of the sun, fluctuating humidity or chlorine from your swimming pools.

This summer, you can avoid all the drama by following this simple yet useful checklist as shared by Ritu Vijayvergiya, Co-Founder, 2.Oh! that will help you sail blissfully through these summer months!

Different ritual for different seasons

One of the biggest mistakes we make when it comes to our hair care is that we follow the same routine throughout the year and expect different results during specific seasons! Your winter and spring ritual won’t work in summer because what this season needs is a specific kind of care. You can’t beat a heat, dirt and sweat buildup with frequent washing but what you can do is use the right cleansing product. Stock up on a reconstruction shampoo to gently yet effectively cleanse your head. Once or twice a week or as often as it feels dirty and itchy is great instead of a daily water wash that will only cause more damage.

Restock Your Beauty Cabinet

Using the right products for each season is another thing you need to tick off on this checklist. Your summer beauty cabinet should have products that deeply cleanse, protect and nourish your hair. A tri-surfactant shampoo to cleanse your hair; a weekly hair mask with Behentrimonium Chloride to lock in moisture and soften your hair; a leave-in-conditioner enriched with Panthenol and Argan Oil to protect your hair from harmful UV rays; or a lightweight hair repair serum which blends hydrolysed keratin and argan oil to repair daily damage – you should have these

summer essentials stocked up and ready to go! If you’re pumping in additional heat for hair styling, make sure you have a spray infused with wheat and rice protein to add shine and volume, and protect your hair from heat damage.

Don’t Skip The Basics on Hot, Lazy Days

This one is a no-brainer! Hot summer months drain out our energy and make us so lazy that following even the basic rules of keeping your hair, mind and soul healthy are tossed out the window. Don’t forget to drink plenty of water to ensure your scalp and strands feel and look good. A weekly oil massage is a must for good blood circulation on your scalp which in turn, promotes hair growth.

Cover Your Hair When You Step Out

The harsh UV rays of the sun can severely damage your hair so make sure your head is covered whenever you step outdoors. Add a dash of glamour to your look with a fancy scarf or a bandana. Avoid tying up or plaiting your hair too tight as this can pull the roots on your scalp, leading to breakage over time. A casual loose bun or ponytail are great for this season. If you’re going swimming, don’t forget to throw on a cap.

Follow a Post-Wash Ritual

Most of us think that once we’ve washed our hair, we’re done. Not true! Your hair needs a leave-in conditioner or serum during summer more than in any other season as these keep the frizz at bay and leaves your hair soft and smooth.

DIY Masks to save the day

Rummage through your kitchen once a week for ingredients if you are looking for a quick, simple summer fix. Honey and curd are great for a dry or irritated scalp, as they lock in the moisture and the calm! Soften and nourish rough ends with a mix of mashed banana and avocado. Too busy or lazy to bother with anything? Make a simple rice water spray to strengthen your hair and bring back its natural shine. The trick is to use the right amount in the right way as too much can dry out your hair.