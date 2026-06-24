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  • /Struggling with acne marks and dark spots? These 5 natural home remedies can be your perfect solution

Struggling with acne marks and dark spots? These 5 natural home remedies can be your perfect solution

These simple home remedies use natural ingredients to help reduce dark spots and improve skin clarity over time. With regular use, they can give you healthier, clearer, and glowing skin without harsh chemicals.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 12:03 PM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 12:03 PM IST
Struggling with acne marks and dark spots? These 5 natural home remedies can be your perfect solution
Image Credit: Freepik and AI

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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