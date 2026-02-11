Advertisement
DARK CIRCLES

Struggling with dark circles and tired eyes? This simple home remedy might be the solution

Dark circles can make your face look tired and dull, often caused by stress, lack of sleep, or screen time. This simple and natural home remedy helps refresh the under-eye area and bring back a brighter look.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Feb 11, 2026, 01:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Dark circles under the eyes are a common problem today.
  • Late-night screen time, lack of sleep, stress, dehydration, and unhealthy eating habits often make our eyes look tired and dull.
  • While there are many expensive creams in the market, a simple home remedy can help reduce dark circles naturally.
Struggling with dark circles and tired eyes? This simple home remedy might be the solutionPic Credit: Freepik

Dark circles under the eyes are a common problem today. Late-night screen time, lack of sleep, stress, dehydration, and unhealthy eating habits often make our eyes look tired and dull. While there are many expensive creams in the market, a simple home remedy can help reduce dark circles naturally.

Why do dark circles appear?

Dark circles can appear due to:

Lack of proper sleep

Too much screen time on phones and laptops

Stress and fatigue

Dehydration

Genetics or ageing

Understanding the cause is important before trying any remedy.

A simple and effective home remedy

One of the easiest remedies for dark circles is cold cucumber and rose water.

How to use it:

Take two fresh cucumber slices and keep them in the refrigerator for 10–15 minutes.

Dip the slices in rose water.

Place them gently on your closed eyes.

Relax for 10–15 minutes.

Remove and wash your face with cool water.

Cucumber helps cool the eyes and reduce puffiness, while rose water soothes the skin and refreshes tired eyes.

Additional Tips for Better Results

Drink plenty of water throughout the day

Get at least 7–8 hours of sleep

Reduce screen time before bedtime

Apply a cold compress if your eyes feel tired

Eat fruits and vegetables rich in vitamins

When will you see results?

With regular use, you may notice lighter and fresher under-eye skin within a few weeks. Consistency and a healthy routine are key.

Dark circles can affect your confidence, but you don’t always need costly products to treat them. Simple home remedies, along with good sleep and hydration, can make a visible difference. Take care of your eyes they deserve rest and care too.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)

