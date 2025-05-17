Summer Glow Up: How To Get A Healthy, Sun-Kissed Look

Summer is a whole vibe. From breezy outfits and popsicles to beach days and balmy sunsets, this season screams glow. But the real summer flex? A radiant, sun-kissed look that makes it seem like you’ve just stepped out of a vacation photo shoot.

No sunburns, no dry patches - just glowy, dewy, effortless skin. The best part? You don’t need to bake under the sun or blow your budget. Here’s how to master the healthy summer glow-up as shared by Paridhi Goel, Co - founder Love Earth while keeping your skin safe, your routine breezy, and your selfies flawless.

• Hydration First, Always

Before you layer on any glow-giving products, start from within. Summer heat depletes hydration fast, leaving skin looking dull and tired. Sip water throughout the day, and throw in some coconut water or cucumber-infused sips for extra electrolytes. On the outside, switch to a lightweight gel-based moisturizer. Look for ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, or aloe vera - these attract moisture to your skin and lock it in without the greasy finish.

• SPF Is Non-Negotiable

Think of sunscreen as your glow insurance. UV exposure can cause hyperpigmentation, dryness, and premature aging - the exact opposite of a healthy glow. Opt for a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher. Reapply every two hours, especially if you're sweating or swimming. Bonus points for formulas with a slight tint or shimmer that give your skin an instant luminous filter.

• Glow Beyond the Face

A full-body glow is the secret weapon of every summer goddess. Exfoliate weekly, moisturize daily, and layer on a lightweight body oil with a hint of shimmer for that Instagram-worthy sheen. Pay attention to often-neglected areas like your elbows, knees, and ankles.

• Diet is the Key

Antioxidant-rich foods like berries, leafy greens, nuts, and seeds work like a personal glow squad from the inside. They protect your skin from environmental stressors and boost collagen production for that lit-up-from-within effect. Healthy fats like omega-3s found in avocados, flaxseeds, walnuts, and fatty fish help maintain skin elasticity and that all-important dewy bounce.

• Beauty Sleep

Your body repairs itself at night, and your skin uses that downtime to regenerate. A solid 7 to 9 hours of rest helps reduce puffiness, dark circles, and dullness—leaving you with refreshed, energized skin come morning.

• Post-Workout Glow

Blood circulation during workout helps in delivering more oxygen and essential nutrients to skin cells. This enhanced blood flow helps flush out toxins leaving your complexion looking brighter and more refreshed. It helps regulate hormones and reduce stress-two major culprits behind breakouts and dull skin.

• Happy Skin is the Prettiest

Lower stress levels lead to fewer flare-ups and inflammation, and more room for that radiant, natural shine to break through. Whether it’s journaling, laughing with friends, or spending time outdoors, summer’s the perfect time to prioritize joy.