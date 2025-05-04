Summer Hair Care With Curd: Everything You Need To Know About Its Uses, Benefits, And Side Effects

With rising temperatures and scorching sun, summer can take a serious toll on your hair. Frizz, dryness, and scalp irritation are common complaints during the hot months. One simple, natural, and cost-effective solution to these issues is curd (also known as yoghurt). Packed with essential nutrients, curd can be a game-changer in your summer hair care routine.

Why Curd Works for Hair

Curd is rich in proteins, calcium, vitamins B5 and D, and lactic acid — all of which nourish the hair and scalp. Its cooling properties also make it especially effective in summer.

How to Use Curd for Hair in Summer

1. As a Hair Mask

Mix plain curd with ingredients like honey, aloe vera, or banana. Apply it to your scalp and hair, leave it on for 30 minutes, and rinse with a mild shampoo.

2. For Dandruff Control

Combine curd with a few drops of lemon juice or neem paste and apply to the scalp. The lactic acid in curd helps eliminate dandruff-causing bacteria.

3. As a Deep Conditioner

Use curd on its own or mix with coconut oil. Leave it on for 20-30 minutes before washing it off. This hydrates dry and brittle hair.

4. To Reduce Hair Fall

Mix curd with fenugreek (methi) powder and apply it to the scalp. Fenugreek strengthens roots, while curd soothes the scalp.

Benefits of Using Curd on Hair

Moisturizes and Conditions: Curd deeply nourishes dry hair, making it soft and manageable.

Reduces Frizz: Its natural fats help in smoothing frizzy hair.

Combats Dandruff: The antibacterial properties of curd keep dandruff at bay.

Promotes Hair Growth: Regular use strengthens hair follicles and promotes healthy growth.

Cools the Scalp: Especially helpful in summer, curd helps in reducing scalp heat and itchiness.

Potential Side Effects of Curd on Hair

While curd is generally safe, a few people might experience:

Cold or Sinus Issues: Applying cold curd for long durations may trigger sinus problems in sensitive individuals.

Scalp Sensitivity: Those with sensitive skin may experience irritation if curd is mixed with lemon or strong essential oils.

Hair Greasiness: If not rinsed thoroughly, curd can leave a greasy residue on the scalp.

Tips for Best Results

Always use fresh, unsweetened curd.

Apply curd masks once a week for best results.

Don’t leave curd on hair for more than 30–45 minutes.

Rinse with lukewarm water, followed by a gentle shampoo.

Curd is an all-natural, powerhouse ingredient that can keep your hair healthy, shiny, and strong throughout the summer. Whether you want to fight frizz, control dandruff, or simply soothe your scalp, curd might just be the summer savior your hair needs — just remember to use it wisely and in moderation.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)